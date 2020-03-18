Chris Weidman explains decision to drop back down to middleweight, not closing door on light heavyweight

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman most recently fought in the light heavyweight division, and things didn’t go according to plan. Weidman suffered a first-round knockout loss to recent light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes, and now “The All-American” is headed back to 185 pounds.

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Instagram Live, Weidman explained his decision to drop back down to middleweight, citing that although he believes he can beat those in the light heavyweight division, he wants to make sure he goes and gets a win in his next fight.

Chris Weidman on why he is moving back down to middleweight.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/K2s4yf89VN — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) March 18, 2020

“I do think I have the potential to beat any of them [light heavyweights] but I lost my first fight and I just figured you know what, let me just go where I’m comfortable to try and make sure I get this W and give myself the most advantages as possible.”

As he recognizes the advantages he will have against other middleweight contenders in the division, Weidman also wasn’t ready to shut the door on another fight in the 205-pound division.

“Size and strength is important, I wouldn’t have as much of an advantage up at 205 with that so, I’m not closing the door on 205 completely, but at this point I’m going to go down to middleweight. My weight is good so it shouldn’t be that bad.”

Weidman is currently scheduled for his return at middleweight to take place against Jack Hermansson at UFC on ESPN+32 which is set for May 2 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the UFC was forced to cancel their next three upcoming events, and possibly through the rest of April, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens for this scheduled matchup between Weidman and Hermansson.

Even still, Weidman seems to feel he has an advantage at middleweight and wants to take the opportunity to capitalize, while keeping the open possibility of a return to light heavyweight.

Would you like to see Chris Weidman stay at middleweight or take another shot at light heavyweight?