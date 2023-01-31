Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen targeted to headline Fight Night card in April

A featherweight banger is set to headline a UFC Fight Night card as Max Holloway is set to face Arnold Allen.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Holloway and Allen have verbally agreed to headline the April 15 card. As of right now, contracts have not been issued or signed. The location of the event is also not announced.

Max Holloway (23-7) hasn’t fought since July at UFC 276 when he lost a decision to Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title. It was his third loss to Volkanovski, with all three losses being in title fights. Prior to the third loss, he picked up back-to-back main event decision wins over Yair Rodriguez and Calvin Kattar.

Holloway is 19-7 in the UFC and is currently ranked first at featherweight. In his career, the former champion holds notable wins over Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, Frankie Edgar, Anthony Pettis, and Jeremy Stephens among others. The Hawaiian had defended his strap three times before losing it to Volkanovski at UFC 245 in December 2019.

Arnold Allen (19-1) is a perfect 10-0 in the UFC and is coming off a storage win over Calvin Kattar – in a fight Kattar tore his ACL. The Brit mentioned he was offered Holloway at UFC 286 in London but an injury to Allen forced the fight to be postponed.

In his UFC career, Allen has notable wins over Dan Hooker, Sodiq Yusuff, Gilbert Melendez, Makwan Amirkhani, and Mads Burnell. This fight against Holloway will also be his second UFC main event.

With Holloway vs. Allen set to headline the April 15 Fight Night, the card is as follows:

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

Chris Gutierrez vs. Pedro Munhoz

Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Bill Algeo vs. TJ Brown

Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez

Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Danaa Batgerel vs. Brady Hiestand

