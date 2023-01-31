Paulo Costa reacts after being called out by Sean Strickland: “He’s kind of living on a permanent concussion”

Paulo Costa has reacted to a recent call-out from Sean Strickland as the middleweights continue to trade verbal blows.

The eccentric personality of Paulo Costa has been there for all to see in recent years. In many ways, he’s been one of the most entertaining fighters in and outside of the cage for the UFC.

In the middleweight division, though, there are plenty of other larger than life characters who are present.

One such example of that is Sean Strickland. His controversial comments in the last year or so have led to a lot of scrutiny, but the man himself doesn’t seem to mind the attention all too much.

Recently, Sean has opted to throw shade at none other than Paulo Costa. As you can imagine, the Brazilian had a response of his own.

Strickland deep,deep, deep down in his heart is a nice guy, I just think one of his many problems is because he's been shot several times in the head and now he's kind of living on a permanent concussion making jokes so old he couldn't think of something updated lolall good Bro👍 pic.twitter.com/yL8OwnKkic — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) January 31, 2023

The Costa query

While it may be fun to hear Paulo Costa talk, eventually, we want to see him fight again. The big problem there is that he doesn’t appear to be with the Ultimate Fighting Championship anymore.

At the very least, his proposed bout with Robert Whittaker is not going ahead – despite the UFC claiming it was.

Either way, though, if Costa can’t come to terms on a new deal with the promotion, there are plenty of other places that would be happy to have him.

