David Onama says UFC Vegas 58 fight “wasn’t one of my best performances” but believes he put the featherweight division on notice

David Onama was worried he wasn’t going to fight at UFC Vegas 58.

Onama was booked to face Austin Lingo, but his opponent was forced out of the fight due to an injury. After that, Onama says a couple of fighters turned him down before Garrett Armfield – who he fought as an amateur – agreed to take the fight which Onama is grateful for.

“When he pulled out, I was actually scratched off the card. The UFC was looking for a replacement but a couple of people turned me down so they told me they didn’t think they’d get me a fight,” Onama said to BJPENN.com. “I didn’t think I would fight but on Tuesday Garrett stepped up which I’m grateful for. I didn’t care who they found, I was fighting whoever they gave me, I just wanted to fight.”

Although David Onama fought Garrett Armfield in the past, it was in 2018 so he was expecting a much different fight. Right out of the gate, Armfield went for broke and in the second round, after weathering the storm, Onama got the submission win which improved him to 2-0 in the UFC at featherweight – 2-1 overall – and thinks he put the division on notice.

“It wasn’t one of my best performances but I’m happy with the win and getting my first submission win in the UFC,” Onama said. “I feel like, after this fight, I do think the featherweights have their eyes on me and I’m on their radar. I’m just going to keep getting better and the division is on notice.”

With Onama getting the second-round finish and not taking much damage he hopes he can make a quick turnaround against whoever the UFC gives him.

“I didn’t take a ton of damage so I feel good with no injuries. I’m hoping to get back in there very soon, so maybe August or September. But, I’ll be ready for something short notice, I’m going to be ready for whatever opportunity comes up. Just send me the location and I’ll show up and perform, but whoever it is against I just hope they show up,” Onama concluded.

Who would you like to see David Onama fight next?

