Dominick Cruz reveals how his previous injuries took him to a dark place: “I was so depressed at one time that I didn’t even want to live”

Dominick Cruz is revealing how his previous injuries took him to a dark place.

Cruz, 37, (24-3 MMA) last fought in December of 2021 at UFC 269 where he defeated Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA) by unanimous decision.

Throughout his MMA career, Dominick Cruz has endured several injuries which have forced him out of competition on multiple occasions.

Sharing his struggles, ‘The Dominator’ opened up on a recent episode of ‘UFC Journey’ about his injuries and mindset saying (h/t Sportskeeda):

“My career has just been a crazy journey of ups and downs really. I feel just really wise from all the tough sh** I went through… Injuries while training is one of the toughest things you can ever deal with. I was so depressed at one point, I just didn’t really want to live. “

Continuing, Cruz said:

“I think the biggest thing I learned through the injuries is when in doubt, focus out. When you’re really doubting everything in your own life, focus on who you can make a difference for, it’ll pull you out of the depths of hell. There has to be something bigger that’s driving you than just you.”

During his 11 year UFC career, Cruz has suffered from a broken arm, injured shoulder, torn ACL’s in both knees and a torn groin to name a few. Obviously surgeries, recoveries and rehabilitation have had an impact on his time away from the Octagon.

This coming Saturday, August 13th, Dominick Cruz will enter the cage once again, this time meeting up with Marlon Vera (19-7 MMA) in a bantamweight bout at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

‘Chito’ has won four of his last five fights, his most recent win coming against Rob Font (19-6 MMA) in April of this year.

As Cruz puts his past injuries behind him, he hopes to battle his way through Vera for a shot at UFC gold. Vera too is looking to keep his momentum going in hopes of title contention.

Will you be watching Saturday night? Do you believe Dominick Cruz will defeat Marlon Vera in the bantamweight bout?

