Manager: Carlos Condit suffered ‘common injury’, will fight in 2020

Carlos Condit was hoping to get back on track to end 2019 before an injury forced him to withdraw from his scheduled fight with Mickey Gall at UFC Washington, DC.

While the exact reason for the withdrawal hasn’t truly been revealed, Condit’s manager Abe Kawa says that “The Natural Born Killer” didn’t suffer a serious injury and expects to make a full recovery.

“He’ll be OK,” Kawa told BJPENN.com. “I don’t want to say what happened, or didn’t happen but he will absolutely be OK. It’s a common injury, so it’s nothing crazy. He’ll be fine.”

The 35-year-old Condit is looking to snap a five-fight losing streak and pick up his first UFC win since stopping Thiago Alves at UFC Fight Night 67 in May 2015. In January 2016, Condit challenged Robbie Lawler for the UFC welterweight title in the main event of UFC 195 and, following a “Fight of the Year” candidate, lost a razor close and controversial split decision. Since then, the former WEC and UFC interim welterweight champion suffered losses to Demian Maia, Neil Magny, Alex Oliveira and Michael Chiesa.

Condit captured the interim 170-pound title when he earned a unanimous decision win over Nick Diaz in the main event of UFC 143 in February 2012. He would go on to face Georges St-Pierre for the undisputed title later on that year at UFC 154, losing a unanimous decision to the longtime champion.

There doesn’t seem to be any sign of Condit taking a step back from the sport of mixed martial arts anytime soon, according to Kawa. In fact, Kawa says that the hunger still burns in the belly of one of the most exciting fighters in welterweight history and expects Condit to return to action this year.

“That’s one guy that is born ready to fight,” Kawa said. “He’s good. He’ll be back, ready to fight. He’ll be back in 2020.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/13/2020.