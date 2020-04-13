Tyson Fury calls for Anthony Joshua to join him in home workout video

Tyson Fury wants to partner up with Anthony Joshua to create a home lockdown workout video.

During the coronavirus pandemic, “The Gypsy King” has been keeping busy at home. Fury has been posting workout tutorials on social media alongside his wife, Paris Fury. Now he wants to take his videos to the next level with some celebrity guest appearances. Who better to join the workout stage than fellow British heavyweight, Anthony Joshua.

Following his workout on Easter Monday, Fury announced, “I think we need a few celebrity appearances on the Gypsy King workout.

“I’m going to have a look through my phonebook and see who I can find to join us in these live workouts,” he said (transcript via The Mirror).

“It’s all for a good cause, keeping the public healthy. I wonder if AJ and his missus will come on and work out with the Gypsy King and Queen?”

Fury has previously welcomed the opportunity to spar with Joshua. The British champions are even expected to fight in the boxing ring at some point in the future. Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn predicted a showdown as early as the 2020 summer. However, the potential Brit vs Brit battle will have to be put on the backburner due to the threat of coronavirus and a potential trilogy bout for Fury against Deontay Wilder.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future, The Gyspy King is making the most of time at home spent with his family.

“You can take positives out of every negative, and the positive I can take out of this one is that I get to spend a lot more time with my family,” he said last week.

“People are really realising now what’s important in life. Sometimes we get lost in the ride of life, thinking about our ambitions and everything – and we forget about the really important things – families, friends, loved-ones, health.

“It has awoken me because I was one of those people who fell victim to that, always chasing stuff and always wanting to do big things, I was never happy sitting at home and I wanted to go out and be active.

“In the couple of weeks I’ve been locked down I’ve had time to focus on the things that really matter in my life. I think I’ll come back a different person and I think I’ll have a different mindset.”

