Brandon Vera: Sit-down with The Rock was ‘one of the best things I’ve done in my life’

Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock,” is a big MMA fan. The pro wrestling legend and Hollywood actor often rubs shoulders with the stars of the fight game, such as current ONE Championship heavyweight kingpin Brandon Vera.

The Rock and Vera recently sat down to discuss a number of topics, including The Rock’s latest film project Hobbs & Shaw, and Vera’s upcoming title fight with ONE Light Heavyweight Champion Aung La N Sang.

Speaking to BJPENN.com ahead of his title fight with Aung La N Sang, Vera discussed his meeting with The Rock.

“We were coming to California to start our camp,” says Vera, who is currently based in Guam. “It just so happened that Hobbs & Shaw was being privately screened, private premieres were going out. ONE Championship said they were talking to Universal Studios, and it came up. They asked if I would want to do an interview with The Rock. First thing I said was like ‘yeah, right.'”

While Vera had a hard time believing the opportunity he was being offered, it was absolutely legitimate. He would soon have the chance to talk shop with The Rock.

“They’re like ‘No, Brandon. We’re serious. It would be in LA.’ I was like ‘oh s**t, you guys are for real? Yes let’s do it, please!'”

The end result was an experience Vera calls one of the best of his life thus far.

“Dude, it was one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life,” he says of his sit-down with The Rock. “He is one of the most down-to-earth, genuine people. And man, just his aura… his aura alone tells you he’s a mega star, bro. His presence is that big.”

Brandon Vera will collide with Aung La N Sang in the main event of ONE: Century – Part 2. The fight goes down on Sunday, October 13 in Tokyo, Japan. Stateside, it will air on the ONE Championship app on Sunday morning.

It sounds like there’s a good chance The Rock will be watching.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/26/2019.