VIDEO | ‘The Rock’ interviews Brandon Vera

Former WWE superstar ‘”The Rock” interviewed ONE Championship heavyweight champion Brandon Vera before his next title fight.

Check out the video below, courtesy of ONE.

The Rock started off the interview by asking Vera about his next fight.

“We’re here in L.A. training, getting ready. We’re going October 13 in Tokyo, challenging for the light heavyweight belt. So we’re dropping weight already,” Vera told The Rock when asked what’s next for him.

“I’m weighing 245, and I need to get to 224.1lbs.”

A former top prospect in the UFC, Vera is scheduled to fight Aung La N Sang for the ONE light heavyweight title at ONE Championship: Century. Vera, who is unbeaten in ONE with four knockout wins in four tries, says it’s a matchup he’s looking forward to.

“We’re fighting Mr. Aung La N Sang. He’s the champ-champ. He owns the belts at 185lbs and 205lbs. He’s the man. He’s a man’s man. His country (Myanmar) built a statue for him,” Vera said.

“He’s a monster. It’s a big fight.”

Brandon Vera then turned the tables and interviewed The Rock about his new movie “Hobbs and Shaw.” Vera asked The Rock how he and Jason Statham were so ‘clean’ in their fight scenes.

“We have guys who are pretty proficient at fighting, or at least throwing a punch. Jason can throw a decent punch, I can suplex guys around the ring,” The Rock joked.

“Jason is a big dude. He’s proficient with his kicks, he’s did muay Thai for a very long time and has one fight.”

The Rock then compared the fights scenes in the movie to Vera’s MMA fights.

“It’s like a dance. You know sometimes you fight guys and just have good fight chemistry? It just feels like a dance,” the Rock said.

“Hobbs and Shaw” is currently in theatres worldwide. Catch Brandon Vera in action in the ONE Championship cage on October 13.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/6/2019.