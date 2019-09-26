Chris Weidman says he has the blueprint to beat Jon Jones

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman believes he has the blueprint necessary to take out UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Weidman recently spoke to Submission Radio, and was asked about potentially facing Jones. Weidman makes his light heavyweight debut against top contender Dominick Reyes in October at UFC Boston. If Weidman wins that fight, it’s possible the UFC could fast-track him to a title shot with Jones, and that’s the fight “The All-American” wants.

Here’s what Weidman said about potentially facing Jones (h/t MMAMania.com):

“I always believed there’s a blueprint to beat Jones,” Weidman said. “You see it a little bit more, but I always knew he’s beatable, and I think if it was a guy like me with power in the hands and also the wrestling that’s better and jiu-jitsu. So, I think that’s really I take it to him. But no one’s been able to do that yet. He’s done a great job, he adjusts really well in there. So, that’s the goal, is to get in there with him.”

Weidman is famous for being the man who snapped Anderson Silva’s undefeated reign as the UFC middleweight champion when he knocked him out in shocking fashion back in 2013. Weidman says that he thrives in these sorts of situations, and he wants to do the same thing to Jones.

“Being the guy that shocks the world, not once but twice, against what people think are the greatest of all time, and against someone that most people think can’t even be beaten. That’s where Anderson Silva was when I fought him and this is where Jon Jones is right now, and so that motivates the hell out of me. That’s the legacy I want,” Weidman said.

Do you think Chris Weidman has what it takes to beat Jon Jones?

