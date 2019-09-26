Bellator 228 | Pro fighters make their picks for Gegard Mousasi vs. Lyoto Machida 2

Bellator is back in Inglewood, California this Saturday night for a stacked Bellator 228 card. It features four Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix fights, and in the co-main event, a pivotal middleweight bout as Gegard Mousasi takes on Lyoto Machida in a rematch of their 2014 fight in the UFC. Heading into the tilt, Mousasi is a -300 favorite while the former UFC champ is a +230 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. Surprisingly, the pros are unanimous on this one.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Gegard Mousasi vs. Lyoto Machida:

Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: That is a good fight. Mousasi is a great fighter and he has a little more to offer so I give him the edge. It will be a very close fight.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: Mousasi is too big and strong for Machida. I think Lyoto is at the tail end of his career and will go down pretty easy

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I think Mousasi will win. Machida was the champ a long time ago in the UFC. He has been figured out and the blueprint is set to beat him and I think Mousasi gets it done.

Tristan Connelly, UFC welterweight: Mousasi gets it done. He will manhandle Machida. Machida is great, but Mousasi is just at a better point in his career.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I think Lyoto is getting towards the end of his career so I think Machida will TKO him.

Jack Shore, UFC bantamweight: Mousasi. Machida is just a bit past at it, while Mousasi is still capable of hanging with the best

Hunter Azure, UFC bantamweight: I think Mousasi wins. I like watching him fight and I think he gets the job done here.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/26/2019.