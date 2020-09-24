Brandon Royval planning on bringing the fight to Kai Kara-France: “I’m known to finish motherf*****s”

Brandon Royval is looking to go 2-0 in the UFC with two stoppage wins.

On the main card of UFC 253, Royval is set to fight Kai Kara-France in a pivotal flyweight bout. For the former LFA flyweight champion in Royval, it is surreal for him to already be fighting someone ranked in the top-10 this early into his UFC tenure. Yet, he knows he belongs and plans to prove that on Saturday.

“There is going to be eyes on this and that is a good thing in itself as you know the casual fans are tuning in,” Royval said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It is a great opportunity that I can get my name out there and making a name for myself. It is a great time to shine.”

Not only is Royval excited to be fighting Kara-France and be on the main card of a solid pay-per-view event, but after his win over Tim Elliott, he actually told his team he wanted this matchup.

“I was looking at people ranked just above Tim and I told my team Kai Kara-France would be a great person to call out,” he explained. “To be honest, I didn’t think it would be likely to happen. I thought I would have to fight another new UFC fighter. So to get this chance to fight Kai Kara-France is great. It is a good matchup for me.”

Entering the fight, Brandon Royval is a +190 underdog but he is confident in his skill set. The 28-year-old knows he has a massive advantage on the ground. Yet, he also is confident in his striking and plans on bringing the fight to Kara-France and earning another stoppage win.

“I always keep that in the back pocket but Kai Kara-France’s takedown defense is pretty money. I’m not planning on taking it to the ground,” Royval said. “It has never been a game plan for me to shoot but we will see what happens. I’d rather strike for the entire fight. I’m planning on going out there and fighting Kai. I match up well striking wise and on the ground it is not a matchup, I have years ahead of him in knowledge.

“I’m trying to piece him the entire fight. Punches, kicks, anything. I am not chasing a knockout or anything specific, we will see what happens,” he later added. “If it comes, it comes. I’m known to finish motherf*****s and Kai hasn’t gotten a finish in a while. I finish people and my fighting style leads to the finish. I’m chasing a performance and whatever opens up will open up.”

If Brandon Royval does just that, he knows he will be closing in on a title shot at flyweight and has two names in mind for his next fight.

“A win over Kai is important, more importantly a good performance over Kai is what I need. I need to go out there and show what I can do and that will lead for an opportunity to go up,” Royval concluded. “We have Jussier Formiga and Alexandre Pantoja in mind for my next fight. They are something I want to line myself up with next if I win.”

