Dan Hooker reveals the three opponents he wants to fight next

Dan Hooker has three names in mind for his next opponent.

Hooker is coming off a decision loss to Dustin Poirier in what was one of the fight of the years so far in 2020. Although he lost, he didn’t lose any stock and hopes his next fight will be against either Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, or Charles Oliveira.

“Top pick, hands down would have to be Tony Ferguson. That is a fight I woudl love to jump in just because of the mystique around Tony Ferguson,” Dan Hooker said to Submission Radio. “I would love to get in there and just compete with the guy. Coming in at a close second, (drumroll) Michael Chandler. You throw him in for a world title, you throw him, first is a backup for a world title. That defintetely shows the stock that the UFC is putting into that guy. I would love to get in there, knee him in the face.

“Third, I keep getting broken translations from reporters that Charles Oliveira is calling you out. Charles Oliveira, where? Charles Oliveira get on a video and say, Dan Hooker, I want to fight you. It is not a difficult thing to do,” Hooker continued. “I don’t speak Portugese, my friend, I can not understand you. I can’t understand translations, say it to me and we will put that fight together and make it happen. Any of those three, Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira put your hand up, who wants to get in there and compete?”

Any three of these fights make sense and would be enetertaining fights. However, many are hoping the UFC puts together Ferguson vs. Poirier. So, perhaps it will be Hooker welcoming Chandler to the UFC or him being the one to give Oliveira a step up in ccompeition. Regardless, these are all fun fights for Dan Hooker and all three can headling any Fight Night card.

Who would you like to see Dan Hooker fight next?