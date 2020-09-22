Just Scrap Radio Ep. 11 with Jan Blachowicz, Kai Kara-France, Sijara Eubanks & Brandon Royval

The 11th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 253.

We’re first joined by third-ranked light heavyweight and one-half of the vacant title fight, Jan Blachowicz (2:34). Next, seventh-ranked flyweight, Kai Kara-France (15:52) comes on. 13th ranked bantamweight, Sijara Eubanks (40:27) then joins the program. Finally, 10th ranked flyweight, Brandon Royval (51:47) closes out the show.

Jan Blachowicz joins the program to preview his UFC 253 co-main event showdown against Dominick Reyes for the vacant light heavyweight title. Blachowicz talks about him not getting the chance to fight Jon Jones for the belt and predicts how he will beat Reyes. The Pole then discusses the state of the light heavyweight division and who he wants his first title defense to be against.

Kai Kara-France then comes on to discuss his UFC 253 main card scrap against Brandon Royval. Kara-France discusses the City Kickboxing fighters having to live at the gym due to the COVID-19 restrictions in New Zealand. Kara-France talks about the state of the flyweight division and where a win over Royval puts him in the division. The Kiwi also makes it clear he wants to get his first UFC finish on the main card of a pay-per-view.

Sijara Eubanks previews her UFC 253 short-notice fight against Ketlen Vieira. Eubanks is taking this fight just two weeks after her upset win over Julia Avila at UFC Vegas 10. The former TUF contestant talks about why she took the fight on short notice, getting a new UFC deal, and where a win over Vieira puts her in the division.

Brandon Royval is the final guest of the program to preview his fight against Kai Kara-France. Royval also talks about the plan on stealing Kara-France’s hype and believes a win here could put him in a number one contender bout at flyweight.

