UFC 253 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 253, the vacant light heavyweight title is on the line as Dominick Reyes takes on Jan Blachowicz. Heading into the fight, Reyes is a -300 favorite while the Pole is a +230 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are unanimous in thinking it will be Reyes winning the fight and finally becoming the champion after many thought he beat Jon Jones last time out.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz:

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: I have Dominick winning it. He had a very close fight against Jon Jones and Reyes has this weird frame that will present a problem for Blachowicz. I see Reyes winning the fight.

Zak Cummings, UFC middleweight: Jan has got some good power but Reyes is the better athlete and has good footwork. I think he can avoid the power shots and get a late finish or decision win.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: Reyes fought Jon Jones at a great pace, out striking him in the first three rounds and in my opinion, should be the champ right now. Blachowicz has a ton of experience and is known for crucial knockouts. Reyes will be able to break him down and use his pace to outclass Blachowicz and put him away in round three.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: Reyes will get it done by late stoppage. He looked good at Jon Jones and has what it takes to become the new champ.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: Reyes should win but if Blachowicz knocks him out I wouldn’t be surprised.

Yorgan De Castro, UFC heavyweight: Reyes. I thought he beat Jones and will piece up Blachowicz.

Andre Ewell, UFC bantamweight: I am going with Reyes. He looked really good in his last fight, and at the end of the day, don’t leave it to the judge’s hands. I think Dominick is better all-around and will have success wherever it goes.

Frank Camacho, UFC lightweight: I am a Dominick Reyes fan and I thought he beat Jones. He will get past Blachowicz here to become the new champ.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: Reyes looked very good last time out against Jon Jones. I think this stays standing and he is the more technical striker and will get a decision or late finish.

Clay Collard, former UFC featherweight: Dominick Reyes should win the fight and become the champ.

