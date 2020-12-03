Manager says it’s a “99.9 percent chance” Nick Diaz fights in 2021

Nick Diaz could very well be fighting again next year.

Ever since videos of him training came out earlier this year, many wondered if he was coming back. Well, according to his manager, Kevin Mubenga, Nick Diaz has been training consistently and is looking to get back in there soon.

“The guys have been training, he has been training for at least four months straight… We were two months in by that time, that was August or September where he was going two months hard,” Mubenga said about Nick Diaz on his Fight Game Chronicles podcast. “Now, we are in December, so, he is four or five months in. But, he took a little break because he didn’t want to train and over exhaust it. Took a little break last month and now we are going to pick it back up in December. And, go into the New Year with a deal done and make sure the money is right and the opponent is right and we will be able to move forward. That is all it is.”

Not only is Nick Diaz back training but his manager says it is a 99.9 percent chance the elder Diaz fight in the UFC in 2021.

“Percent next year? 99.9 percent chance,” he added.

Nick Diaz was rumored to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235. But, that did not come to fruition for whatever reason. If the Stockton native comes back, there is no question he will get a big name. One option could possibly be rebooking that “Gamebred” fight which would do massive business.

Nick Diaz has not fought since January of 2015 when he fought Anderson Silva, which was originally a decision loss but was overturned to a no-contest. In his career, Diaz fought for the UFC welterweight title once and is the former Strikeforce welterweight champion.

Who do you think Nick Diaz should fight in his return?