Bellator champion Vadim Nemkov hints at moving up to heavyweight: “I may try myself”

Vadim Nemkov Seeking Out Heavyweights?

On the same card Vadim Nemkov defeated Romero, fellow light heavyweight Corey Anderson was in action against Phil Davis. Anderson won the fight via split decision. Nemkov’s hands were a bit tied in this situation because he’s already fought Anderson and Davis twice. He defeated Davis via decision twice. Nemkov’s first fight with Anderson ended in a no contest due to an accidental headbutt. Nemkov won their rematch via unanimous decision.

During the Bellator 297 post-fight press conference, Vadim Nemkov shared that he feels he’s running out of options at light heavyweight. It’s gotten to the point where he may take his talents to heavyweight (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I am one of the best light heavyweights in the world,” Nemkov said. “I don’t think there’s any challenge for me in the light heavyweight division, so I may try myself in heavyweight division now, because there’s no one else to fight there.”

Nemkov has lost just two fights in his pro MMA career. One of those defeats was at the Rizin Heavyweight Grand Prix Semifinals back in 2015. Nemkov was beaten by now-former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka via first-round TKO.