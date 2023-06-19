Bellator champion Vadim Nemkov hints at moving up to heavyweight: “I may try myself”

By Fernando Quiles - June 19, 2023

Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Vadim Nemkov could be trying his hand at heavyweight.

Vadim Nemkov

Nemkov went one-on-one with former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero in the main event of Bellator 297. The action was held inside the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Vadim Nemkov put his 205-pound gold at stake.

The title fight went all five rounds and it was clear that Nemkov kept Romero at bay with his striking. Vadim Nemkov even had “The Soldier of God” buzzed a few times. The Russian bruiser was awarded the unanimous decision victory. Vadim Nemkov now extends his record for most successful Bellator light heavyweight title defenses.

Vadim Nemkov Seeking Out Heavyweights?

On the same card Vadim Nemkov defeated Romero, fellow light heavyweight Corey Anderson was in action against Phil Davis. Anderson won the fight via split decision. Nemkov’s hands were a bit tied in this situation because he’s already fought Anderson and Davis twice. He defeated Davis via decision twice. Nemkov’s first fight with Anderson ended in a no contest due to an accidental headbutt. Nemkov won their rematch via unanimous decision.

During the Bellator 297 post-fight press conference, Vadim Nemkov shared that he feels he’s running out of options at light heavyweight. It’s gotten to the point where he may take his talents to heavyweight (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I am one of the best light heavyweights in the world,” Nemkov said. “I don’t think there’s any challenge for me in the light heavyweight division, so I may try myself in heavyweight division now, because there’s no one else to fight there.”

Nemkov has lost just two fights in his pro MMA career. One of those defeats was at the Rizin Heavyweight Grand Prix Semifinals back in 2015. Nemkov was beaten by now-former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka via first-round TKO.

