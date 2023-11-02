Coach Eric Nicksick wants the UFC and PFL to set aside their differences and book Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick wants the UFC and PFL to work together in order to make Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou happen.

Last weekend, Francis Ngannou took Tyson Fury to the limit in his pro boxing debut. He went the distance against ‘The Gypsy King’ and even dropped him, but he wasn’t quite able to get the nod on the scorecards.

Now, many are questioning what the future holds for ‘The Predator’. He has a deal that would see him compete for PFL in MMA next year, but there are also plenty of exciting boxing matchups for him.

One man who knows Ngannou better than most is Eric Nicksick. From his point of view, the Jon Jones superfight is still something they have on their mind.