Coach Eric Nicksick wants the UFC and PFL to set aside their differences and book Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou
Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick wants the UFC and PFL to work together in order to make Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou happen.
Last weekend, Francis Ngannou took Tyson Fury to the limit in his pro boxing debut. He went the distance against ‘The Gypsy King’ and even dropped him, but he wasn’t quite able to get the nod on the scorecards.
Now, many are questioning what the future holds for ‘The Predator’. He has a deal that would see him compete for PFL in MMA next year, but there are also plenty of exciting boxing matchups for him.
One man who knows Ngannou better than most is Eric Nicksick. From his point of view, the Jon Jones superfight is still something they have on their mind.
Nicksick wants Ngannou vs Jones
“In a perfect world, for me, I still want that Jon Jones fight,” Nicksick said Wednesday on The MMA Hour. “Hell yeah, I do. Just because I want to compete against the best and I think Jon is the best. I don’t want any more guesses about who is the baddest man on the planet. Let’s run it. Let’s do it.”
“You can make that happen,” Nicksick said. “Both sides can make that happen if they really wanted to. Set your egos aside, let’s get Allegiant Stadium [in Las Vegas], let’s give what the fans want and let’s get Jon and Francis and let’s see who the baddest man on the planet is.
“I want to compete against the best. I’ve said that time and time again. It’s no disrespect to Jon. I think he’s the best to ever do it, but I want that opportunity to coach against him and I want that opportunity to go beat the guy.”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
Will Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones happen? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
