Coach Eric Nicksick wants the UFC and PFL to set aside their differences and book Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

By Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023

Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick wants the UFC and PFL to work together in order to make Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou happen.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones

Last weekend, Francis Ngannou took Tyson Fury to the limit in his pro boxing debut. He went the distance against ‘The Gypsy King’ and even dropped him, but he wasn’t quite able to get the nod on the scorecards.

Now, many are questioning what the future holds for ‘The Predator’. He has a deal that would see him compete for PFL in MMA next year, but there are also plenty of exciting boxing matchups for him.

RELATED: BRENDAN SCHAUB CONFIDENT FRANCIS NGANNOU WOULD BEAT JON JONES IN MMA AFTER WATCHING TYSON FURY FIGHT: “I THINK HE KNOCKS HIM OUT”

One man who knows Ngannou better than most is Eric Nicksick. From his point of view, the Jon Jones superfight is still something they have on their mind.

Nicksick wants Ngannou vs Jones

“In a perfect world, for me, I still want that Jon Jones fight,” Nicksick said Wednesday on The MMA Hour. “Hell yeah, I do. Just because I want to compete against the best and I think Jon is the best. I don’t want any more guesses about who is the baddest man on the planet. Let’s run it. Let’s do it.”

“You can make that happen,” Nicksick said. “Both sides can make that happen if they really wanted to. Set your egos aside, let’s get Allegiant Stadium [in Las Vegas], let’s give what the fans want and let’s get Jon and Francis and let’s see who the baddest man on the planet is.

“I want to compete against the best. I’ve said that time and time again. It’s no disrespect to Jon. I think he’s the best to ever do it, but I want that opportunity to coach against him and I want that opportunity to go beat the guy.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Will Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones happen? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Eric Nicksick Francis Ngannou Jon Jones Professional Fighters League (PFL) UFC

Related

Francis Ngannou

PFL founder Donn Davis doubts Francis Ngannou will fight in MMA next: “We’re realists”

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023
Francis Ngannou Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou

Brendan Schaub confident Francis Ngannou would beat Jon Jones in MMA after watching Tyson Fury fight: “I think he knocks him out”

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub believes Francis Ngannou would be able to defeat Jon Jones in mixed martial arts.

Modestas Bukauskas
UFC

Modestas Bukauskas expecting a "barn burner" against Vitor Petrino at UFC Sao Paulo: "It's my job to take away that 0"

Cole Shelton - November 1, 2023

Modestas Bukauskas will be going into enemy territory for the third straight fight.

Derrick Lewis, UFC rankings
UFC

Derrick Lewis warns Jailton Almeida of his ground game ahead of UFC Sao Paulo: "I could get a leg lock on him"

Cole Shelton - November 1, 2023

Derrick Lewis believes he can hang with Jailton Almeida on the ground if need be.

Dana White
UFC

9th Circuit Court rejects UFC's appeal to throw out billion-dollar antitrust lawsuit, trial likely starting in spring 2024

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2023

It appears that Le vs. Zuffa/UFC will likely be set for next spring.

Nate Diaz Jake Paul

Nate Diaz responds after PFL executive accuses him of 'hiding' from Jake Paul rematch: "I'm ready to fight tonite"

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2023
Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Daniel Cormier explains why he's 'all in' on potential Robert Whittaker vs. Kamaru Usman clash

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2023

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier is all in on a fight between Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman.

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou
Eric Nicksick

Eric Nicksick doesn't want to see Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder in MMA: "It would be a quick night!"

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2023

Eric Nicksick has explained why he’s not a big fan of Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder in the PFL.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis shoots down question over recent arrest for reckless driving: "That ain't me"

Cole Shelton - November 1, 2023

Derrick Lewis didn’t want to comment on his recent for reckless driving arrest.

Darren Till, UFC London
UFC

Darren Till reportedly set for first fight since UFC exit against Russian internet star Magomed Ismailov

Cole Shelton - November 1, 2023

Darren Till is reportedly getting close to agreeing to his first fight since his UFC exit.