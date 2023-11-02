Brendan Schaub confident Francis Ngannou would beat Jon Jones in MMA after watching Tyson Fury fight: “I think he knocks him out”

By Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub believes Francis Ngannou would be able to defeat Jon Jones in mixed martial arts.

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones

Last weekend, Francis Ngannou shook up the combat sports world. He went head to head with Tyson Fury in what proved to be an incredibly competitive boxing match. Many expected Fury to walk through Ngannou, but in the end, ‘The Predator’ was the one that impressed.

He didn’t get the win, but he did drop ‘The Gypsy King’ and had a lot of pundits believing he should’ve gotten the decision win.

As you can imagine, this has made even more people upset over the fact that he will likely never face Jon Jones in an MMA superfight. In the mind of Brendan Schaub, though, the odds would be stacked against ‘Bones’.

Schaub backs Ngannou

“To piggyback on what DC (Daniel Cormier) said, and DC knows tough men, DC said bar none, Francis Ngannou is the baddest man on the planet,” Schaub said. “Who’s going to beat him, Jon Jones? I’m on record saying this: I thought Jon Jones would smoke Francis after watching him do what he did against Ciryl Gane. Watching Francis vs. Fury, I’m like, ‘Oh, he’d beat Jon.’ He’d beat Jon in MMA. I think he knocks him out.

“I didn’t realize how good he was. I knew he was good, but I didn’t realize he was this talented. I knew he was a freak athletically, but I didn’t know he was world-class-boxing-beat-the-breaks-off-the-greatest-of-all-time good. Who did? This is nuts.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub? Is there any chance that we will see Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou before either man retires? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

