Brendan Schaub confident Francis Ngannou would beat Jon Jones in MMA after watching Tyson Fury fight: “I think he knocks him out”

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub believes Francis Ngannou would be able to defeat Jon Jones in mixed martial arts.

Last weekend, Francis Ngannou shook up the combat sports world. He went head to head with Tyson Fury in what proved to be an incredibly competitive boxing match. Many expected Fury to walk through Ngannou, but in the end, ‘The Predator’ was the one that impressed.

He didn’t get the win, but he did drop ‘The Gypsy King’ and had a lot of pundits believing he should’ve gotten the decision win.

RELATED: JON JONES SHARES HIS THOUGHTS ON FRANCIS NGANNOU’S PERFORMANCE AGAINST TYSON FURY

As you can imagine, this has made even more people upset over the fact that he will likely never face Jon Jones in an MMA superfight. In the mind of Brendan Schaub, though, the odds would be stacked against ‘Bones’.