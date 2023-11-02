Henry Cejudo questions the UFC’s decision to book Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich for interim heavyweight title: “That’s my two cents”
Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on UFC’s decision to book Tom Aspinall vs Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title.
At UFC 295, Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich will battle it out over the UFC interim heavyweight championship. The fight has been booked on short notice as a result of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic being called off due to injury.
While the majority of fans are excited to see Aspinall and Pavlovich lock horns, there are still plenty of questions left to be answered. An interim belt is something that leads to groans from a lot of pundits, largely because it creates uncertainty within the division.
In the eyes of Henry Cejudo, the UFC have made a mistake by putting a title on the line in this one.
Cejudo’s Aspinall vs Pavlovich opinion
“Sergei and Aspinall… These are two guys that are up-and-coming, that are in their prime, that can potentially challenge a guy like Jones or Stipe,” Cejudo said. “It is exciting, but is it worth an interim heavyweight championship of the world? No, it isn’t. I think the UFC — I think we’re starting to dilute a little bit of what it is to actually be a UFC champion.
“I think this is more of a number one contender spot, and I think that’s what you call it, I think maybe the UFC, if they’re gonna do that, then start creating new belts or make the interim belt silver… That’s my two cents,” Cejudo added.
Quotes via MMA News
Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Who is your favorite to leave with the belt – Tom Aspinall or Sergei Pavlovich? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Henry Cejudo Sergey Pavlovich Tom Aspinall UFC