Henry Cejudo questions the UFC’s decision to book Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich for interim heavyweight title: “That’s my two cents”

Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on UFC’s decision to book Tom Aspinall vs Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title.

At UFC 295, Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich will battle it out over the UFC interim heavyweight championship. The fight has been booked on short notice as a result of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic being called off due to injury.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL SHARES THE ADVICE HE RECEIVED FROM MICHAEL BISPING AHEAD OF INTERIM TITLE FIGHT WITH SERGEI PAVLOVICH AT UFC 295

While the majority of fans are excited to see Aspinall and Pavlovich lock horns, there are still plenty of questions left to be answered. An interim belt is something that leads to groans from a lot of pundits, largely because it creates uncertainty within the division.

In the eyes of Henry Cejudo, the UFC have made a mistake by putting a title on the line in this one.