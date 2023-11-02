PFL founder Donn Davis doubts Francis Ngannou will fight in MMA next: “We’re realists”

By Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023

PFL founder Donn Davis isn’t convinced that Francis Ngannou’s next fight will be in mixed martial arts.

Francis Ngannou

As many of you now know, Francis Ngannou made his professional boxing debut last weekend. He went head to head with Tyson Fury in a blockbuster superfight, and he came insanely close to pulling off a remarkable upset. He dropped the lineal heavyweight champion and was competitive throughout, with many believing he’d done enough to get the nod.

Alas, the judges saw it differently, with ‘The Gypsy King’ pulling off the split decision win. In terms of what’s next, Ngannou has a few options, with the main two being another major boxing match – or, alternatively, his debut fight under the PFL umbrella.

RELATED: PFL FOUNDER DONN DAVIS ACCUSES NATE DIAZ OF “HIDING BEHIND A ROCK” TO AVOID JAKE PAUL FIGHT

In the eyes of Donn Davis, it’s certainly not a given that he’ll return to MMA next.

Davis comments on Ngannou’s future

“No idea, no idea, no idea,” Davis said when asked if Ngannou’s next fight will be under the PFL. “Francis is making plans. I heard him on your show. He said he’s making decisions in the next two weeks. We know what he’s working on. I think there is a path of one of two ways: I think there’s a boxing path for him next, and I think there’s a mixed fight for him next.”

“I think the opponents in pure MMA are not that interesting right now,” Davis said. “We’re just like the fans. We’re just like the fighters. We’re not like the other companies, ‘Oh, let’s just do it because there are guys.’ There’s only one name in MMA right now that’s interesting for Francis Ngannou – Jon Jones. One guy.

“Everybody says, ‘What about Stipe?’ Maybe. I give him half a point. There’s 1.5 guys who are compelling. I don’t want to say who can put on a good fight for him. There’s three or four other guys who can put on a competitive fight for Francis. I’m not talking about a competitive fight. I’m saying compelling, 1.5 guys in the world, and one’s hurt for the next nine months and the other is under contract. We’re realists.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Donn Davis? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL)

