Eduard Folayang intrigued by “innovative” fight between Xiong Jing Nan and “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak: “It gives a new excitement”
At ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, Eduard Folayang will witness something unique just minutes after his rematch with old foe, Amir Khan.
That is, he’s going to watch the special rules striking contest between ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan and Muay Thai phenom Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak very closely.
This matchup has garnered immense attention from fans and fighters alike, including Folayang. The former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion lauded the promotion’s efforts to try something new.
“ONE, of course, is trying to innovate its product. If you see mixed martial artists, they’re already good at different aspects of combat sports. Now when you narrow it down to a different sport, it makes it all interesting,” Folayang said.
With the all-new dynamic it promises, “Wondergirl” is even aware of the potential life-changing moment that lies ahead.
In fact, the Thai phenom teamed up with 2004 Olympic gold medalist Manus Boonjumnong to help her prepare for the match.
Eduard Folayang excited for new ‘aspect’ of combat sports
What makes this bout exciting for Eduard Folayang is the unique format.
The matchup consists of three rounds, each lasting three minutes. However, there’s a twist. Only punches are allowed, and Xiong Jing Nan and Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak will wear 4-ounce gloves.
But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Clinching the head and following up with punches is also encouraged.
This rule set promises to make for an explosive showdown, where boxing prowess will be the key to victory.
To ensure a definitive winner, a 10-point must system will come into play if the fight goes the distance.
While Folayang can’t wait for the fight, he recognizes the challenges that come with such a concept.
“It gives a new excitement on how they’ll handle themselves in that aspect. It’s exciting. I’m excited to see how they’ll do under these special rules,” he said.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Eduard Folayang ONE Championship Xiong Jing Nan