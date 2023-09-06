Eduard Folayang intrigued by “innovative” fight between Xiong Jing Nan and “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak: “It gives a new excitement”

At ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, Eduard Folayang will witness something unique just minutes after his rematch with old foe, Amir Khan.

That is, he’s going to watch the special rules striking contest between ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan and Muay Thai phenom Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak very closely.

This matchup has garnered immense attention from fans and fighters alike, including Folayang. The former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion lauded the promotion’s efforts to try something new.

“ONE, of course, is trying to innovate its product. If you see mixed martial artists, they’re already good at different aspects of combat sports. Now when you narrow it down to a different sport, it makes it all interesting,” Folayang said.

With the all-new dynamic it promises, “Wondergirl” is even aware of the potential life-changing moment that lies ahead.

In fact, the Thai phenom teamed up with 2004 Olympic gold medalist Manus Boonjumnong to help her prepare for the match.