“Wondergirl” looks to seize legacy-building moment at ONE Fight Night 14

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 25, 2023

Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak is gearing up for the challenge of a lifetime against ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan.

Nat Wondergirl Jaroonsak

What makes this showdown at ONE Fight Night 14 so intriguing is the unique twist in the contest’s format. After all, their fight, which airs live on Amazon’s Prime Video service on September 29, is a special rules striking bout.

It features up to three rounds of intense action with both fighters wearing 4-ounce gloves. The rules allow for a variety of legal punches, adding an extra layer of excitement to the fight.

With a promising track record and growing fan base, the Muay Thai star is aware of the potential life-changing moment that lies ahead.

“It’s a big opportunity to fight her, a chance [to build my career]. I feel grateful that ONE gave me the opportunity to face the champ. I’ll do my best,” she said.

Xiong is no ordinary opponent. “The Panda” has held the ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Championship since 2018, racking up seven successful title defenses.

Moreover, the Chinese superstar might be one of the hardest punchers in women’s MMA today.

“Wondergirl” spoke highly of her opponent, recognizing Xiong’s achievements and reputation.

“Xiong has some boxing experience and more experience in small gloves than me. She has good hands as well. It’ll be a tough fight for me, but I’m happy,” the Thai said.

“Wondergirl” relishes life as the “underdog”

The odds may be stacked against Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak. However, she knows that surpassing expectations is the cornerstone of a remarkable career.

“I prefer to fight with good fighters. I can be the underdog. One of my goals is to fight with good people rather than [remain] undefeated but with low-level fights,” she said.

Acknowledging the uphill battle with Xiong Jing Nan that awaits her, “Wondergirl” remains undaunted.

“I will give it my all. It’s fun for me to do this kind of stuff, win or lose. I’m the one who’ll get more experience and get better. [Being the underdog] is more challenging,” she said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

ONE Championship Xiong Jing Nan

