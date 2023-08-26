“Wondergirl” looks to seize legacy-building moment at ONE Fight Night 14

Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak is gearing up for the challenge of a lifetime against ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan.

What makes this showdown at ONE Fight Night 14 so intriguing is the unique twist in the contest’s format. After all, their fight, which airs live on Amazon’s Prime Video service on September 29, is a special rules striking bout.

It features up to three rounds of intense action with both fighters wearing 4-ounce gloves. The rules allow for a variety of legal punches, adding an extra layer of excitement to the fight.

With a promising track record and growing fan base, the Muay Thai star is aware of the potential life-changing moment that lies ahead.

“It’s a big opportunity to fight her, a chance [to build my career]. I feel grateful that ONE gave me the opportunity to face the champ. I’ll do my best,” she said.

Xiong is no ordinary opponent. “The Panda” has held the ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Championship since 2018, racking up seven successful title defenses.

Moreover, the Chinese superstar might be one of the hardest punchers in women’s MMA today.

“Wondergirl” spoke highly of her opponent, recognizing Xiong’s achievements and reputation.

“Xiong has some boxing experience and more experience in small gloves than me. She has good hands as well. It’ll be a tough fight for me, but I’m happy,” the Thai said.