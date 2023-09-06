Foe-turned-friend: Jihin Radzuan provides glimpse into Stamp Fairtex’s training camp for ONE Fight Night 14

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 6, 2023

As top-ranked atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex gears up for a monumental encounter against #2-ranked Ham Seo Hee, Jihin Radzuan offered her unfiltered perspective.

Jihin Radzuan Stamp Fairtex

Stamp faces Ham for the promotion’s interim atomweight MMA belt at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. The show airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

Having been an opponent and now a training partner to Stamp, Jihin brings unique insight into the Thai superstar’s preparation.

“Stamp is well-balanced. She knows how to goof around but then be serious at the same time. Having experience training at Fairtex as her training partner, I can tell you, it’s never a boring day,” she said.

“We play before training, joke around, and mess around, but we are dead serious during sparring or drilling. We can just switch our focus when we are trying to master our techniques.”

One key aspect that Jihin applauds Stamp for is her unrivaled work ethic.

After all, Stamp’s disciplined nature has led her to become the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion, as well as the ONE Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix Champion. That even inspired Smilla Sundell, reigning ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion.

Jihin believes Stamp’s dedication will propel her to unprecedented heights as she strives for a World Title in a third discipline.

“Stamp’s biggest strength is her striking. That’s the common one. But if I have to go into more detail, I’d say it’s her determination and eagerness to improve,” she said.

“That’s something you don’t see in the ring or Circle, but having spent hours training with her, I would say that’s her strength — and it’s even bigger than her striking.”

Jihin Radzuan predicts stoppage victory for ‘dangerous’ Stamp Fairtex

As the date of the World Title bout approaches, Jihin Radzuan exudes confidence in Stamp Fairtex.

Malaysia’s “Shadow Cat” sees Stamp not only winning but possibly securing a finish.

“I do not want to jinx anything, but I can see Stamp winning by knockout. However, with Ham’s experience and expertise, I think she’ll have to dig deep to earn it,” Jihin said.

“Still, I won’t count her out from knocking out Ham because she has a lot of ways that she can be dangerous.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

