“Wondergirl” Jaroonsak teams up with Olympian boxer ahead of ONE Fight Night 14

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 29, 2023

Among the matchups set to happen at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video is the special rules striking contest between Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak and Xiong Jing Nan.

"Wondergirl" Jaroonsak

The stakes will be higher than ever at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29. So, “Wondergirl” has made a strategic move by enlisting 2004 Olympic gold medalist Manus Boonjumnong.

“We brought in Manus to train for the fight. Training has been going well. I feel good about my training with him, and he’s teaching me a lot. Boxing is all about footwork and head movement,” she said.

For “Wondergirl,” the upcoming fight against the ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion will blur the lines between disciplines.

In this intriguing matchup that airs live in U.S. primetime, both ladies will don 4-ounce gloves like those used in ONE Championship’s MMA and Muay Thai divisions.

While kicks, knees, and elbows are off-limits, all punching techniques with closed fists are allowed.

Notably, clinching the head and following up with punches is not only legal but encouraged, adding a dynamic element to the fight. Strikes must land on the padded surface of the gloves, specifically targeting the knuckles and back of the fists.

The bout will be judged by three ringside officials using the 10-point must system if there is no knockout or stoppage.

As a Muay Thai practitioner, “Wondergirl” has openly admitted to grappling with the challenge of adapting to the unique rule set.

“For me, it’s kind of hard, though. Like, you can’t teep or kick with your legs. I can just use my two hands and upper body,” she said.

“Wondergirl” Jaroonsak covering all bases

Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak understands that Xiong Jing Nan is a formidable force in the world of MMA, so she’s not taking her lightly.

“Wondergirl” is focused on mastering the nuances of the special rules format while anticipating the best version of the Chinese star.

“I’m not really sure about my game plan. Xiong can fight both ways. She can go forward or backward, so my game plan depends on what she gives me,” the Thai said.

“I’m not sure [how she’ll approach it] because this fight is not for the belt. It’s a special rules fight. So, maybe she’ll go forward, aggressive, or just play it safe and try to score [points].”

