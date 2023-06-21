Eddie Alvarez challenges Michael Chandler to trilogy bout amidst doubts of Conor McGregor fight

By Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2023

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is ready to return against Michael Chandler.

Michael Chandler Eddie Alvarez

‘Iron Mike’ is still waiting for his clash with Conor McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ coached the latest season of the show alongside Michael Chandler, with a fight expected for December. However, due to the Irishman’s USADA issues, the contest remains in jeopardy.

Last night, the Bellator champion seemingly got tired of waiting. On social media, Michael Chandler released a video message going after the former two-weight titleholder. It’s hard to not understand his frustration, as he’s been out of the cage since last November. Luckily, he has a new possible opponent in Eddie Alvarez.

‘The Underground King’ last competed at BKFC 41 in April, defeating Chad Mendes in an absolute classic. Prior to his singing with the BKFC, the former UFC champion showed interest in returning. Now, Eddie Alvarez has again shown interest, but thanks to Michael Chandler’s recent message.

On social media, the former UFC lightweight champion called out his former foe for a trilogy bout. In 2011 and 2013, Michael Chandler and Eddie Alvarez faced off in the Bellator cage, splitting the series 1-1. Nonetheless, both fights were exciting and considered among some of the greatest bouts in the history of the sport.

A decade later, Eddie Alvarez is ready to fight Michael Chandler one more time. On social media, the former champion made the callout, tagging Dana White in the post as well. As of now, Chandler is yet to respond to the trilogy offer.

“Hey @MikeChandlerMMA you’ll never be without a potential opponent as long as I am still breathing buddy . @danawhite @ufc know the Deal #trilogytime #3”

 

What do you make of this callout? Do you want to see Eddie Alvarez vs. Michael Chandler 3 in the UFC?

