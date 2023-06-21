Junior dos Santos set to fight Fabricio Werdum in Jorge Masvidal’s Bare Knuckle MMA promotion

By Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023

Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum will fight again.

Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum

Dos Santos and Werdum fought back at UFC 90 in 2008 with ‘JDS’ winning by TKO in just 80 seconds. Since then, both went on to become UFC heavyweight champion for a period, but neither man is still fighting with the promotion.

Now, according to Sherdog, Junior dos Santos is set to take on Fabricio Werdum in Jorge Masvidal’s bare-knuckle MMA promotion on September 2. The news was confirmed by dos Santos’ coach, Conan Silveira. The location of the event and whether or not this scrap will serve as the main event is not known at this time.

“‘Cigano’ started his camp to face Werdum today,” Silveira said to Sherdog about dos Santos-Werdum. “I’m not sure if it was already officially announced but it will be at a Masvidal event under Vale Tudo rules, but with no gloves.”

Junior dos Santos (21-10) has lost five straight fights and is coming off a loss to Yorgan De Castro at Eagle FC 47 in a fight he dislocated his shoulder. Prior to that, he suffered four straight TKO losses to Ciryl Gane, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Curtis Blaydes, and Francis Ngannou and was released from the UFC following the loss to Gane.

RELATED: Francis Ngannou reacts after Dana White makes offer to Tyson Fury.

In his career, dos Santos holds notable wins over Stipe Miocic, Mark Hunt, Cain Velasquez, Roy Nelson, and Frank Mir among others. He won the UFC heavyweight title in 2011 and defended it on one occasion.

Fabricio Werdum (24-9-1 and one No Contest) is coming off a No Contest to Renan Ferreira in a fight he lost by TKO but was overturned to a NC after it was revealed Ferreira had tapped earlier in the contest due to a submission. The fight was his lone scrap in PFL after he submitted Alexander Gustafsson in his final UFC fight.

Werdum is the former UFC heavyweight champion who holds notable wins over Cain Velasquez, Roy Nelson, Fedor Emelinaneko, and Alistair Overeem among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Fabricio Werdum Junior dos Santos UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria wants UFC title shot if he beats Josh Emmett in Jacksonville: "I'm the next guy"

Fernando Quiles - June 21, 2023
Francis Ngannou Jon Jones
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping on who had the upper hand during staredown between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou: "That's a 10-9"

Fernando Quiles - June 21, 2023

Unofficial staredown scorer Michael Bisping thinks he knows who had the edge in the faceoff between UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and PFL star Francis Ngannou.

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 284
Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski confident he'd beat Islam Makhachev in UFC title rematch: "I'll win and then we'll make a bigger fight"

Fernando Quiles - June 21, 2023

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski believes he’ll get the better of Islam Makhachev in a rematch.

Aljamain Sterling Henry Cejudo (1)
Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno shares his thoughts on Henry Cejudo’s loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288: “Just rusty”

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2023

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno has given his thoughts on Henry Cejudo’s recent loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288.

Paddy Pimblett

Ilia Topuria has moved past the idea of fighting Paddy Pimblett: “He’s not worth anything”

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2023

UFC fighter Ilia Topuria has moved past the idea of fighting Paddy Pimblett, believing it’s not worth his time and effort.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31

Michael Chandler vents frustration over Conor McGregor still not being enrolled in USADA testing: “One hundred and seventy-nine days left”

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2023
Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

UFC star Conor McGregor shares photos from recent sparring session with Dillon Danis

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2023

UFC star Conor McGregor has shared photos of him sparring with Dillon Danis as speculation over his future continues.

Randy Brown
Randy Brown

Randy Brown admits he was shocked to get offered Wellington Turman, eyes a "dominant" performance to get a ranked opponent next

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2023

Randy Brown took a chance and fought Jack Della Maddalena back in February and it didn’t go his way.

Josh Emmett
Josh Emmett

Josh Emmett explains why he believes Ilia Toupria is a "great matchup" for him at UFC Jacksonville

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2023

Josh Emmett thinks Ilia Toupria is a great matchup for him.

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Kelvin Gastelum accepts Shavkat Rakhmonov's callout: "Stylistically I’m horrible for him"

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2023

Kelvin Gastelum is ready to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov next time out.