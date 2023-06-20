Francis Ngannou slams UFC’s willingness to book Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury: “Everything is about how to take down Ngannou”

Francis Ngannou seemingly doesn’t care for the UFC’s attempt to make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury.

Over the last few weeks ‘Bones’ and ‘The Gypsy King’ have been going back and forth. While the boxer first only showed interest in competing in the boxing ring, he’s changed his tune a little bit. In recent days, Tyson Fury has shown interest in facing Jon Jones in a potential two-fight deal.

Furthermore, the WBC heavyweight champion alleged that the UFC had already sent him a contract for the fight. While the British star is known for saying a lot of things, there is some legitimacy to his comments. Dana White has repeatedly stated that he’s willing to make a fight between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury if both sides agree.

That has seemingly gotten on the nerves of PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ left the UFC in January, vacating the heavyweight title in the process. At the time, Francis Ngannou stated that he hoped to also head into the boxing ring, with Tyson Fury being a potential option.

During his time in the UFC, Francis Ngannou repeatedly called for a boxing match with the Brit. However, Dana White stated that they would never make the bout, which led to his departure. With the UFC now willing to cross-promote, the former champion believes he’s the reason why.

RELATED: LATEST PHOTOS OF ALISTAIR OVEREEM LEAVE MMA FANS IN SHOCK: “I HOPE HE’S OKAY”

“That was never an idea. That was never an idea when I was in the UFC,” Francis Ngannou stated when asked about Tyson Fury fighting in the cage during a recent media scrum. “Then, now that I’m not in the UFC, I think everything is about how to take down Ngannou”

He continued, “But, Ngannou stands up. I’m going to be here for a while.”

What do you make of these comments from Francis Ngannou? Do you want to see Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones?