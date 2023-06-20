Francis Ngannou slams UFC’s willingness to book Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury: “Everything is about how to take down Ngannou”

By Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2023

Francis Ngannou seemingly doesn’t care for the UFC’s attempt to make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC

Over the last few weeks ‘Bones’ and ‘The Gypsy King’ have been going back and forth. While the boxer first only showed interest in competing in the boxing ring, he’s changed his tune a little bit. In recent days, Tyson Fury has shown interest in facing Jon Jones in a potential two-fight deal.

Furthermore, the WBC heavyweight champion alleged that the UFC had already sent him a contract for the fight. While the British star is known for saying a lot of things, there is some legitimacy to his comments. Dana White has repeatedly stated that he’s willing to make a fight between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury if both sides agree.

That has seemingly gotten on the nerves of PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ left the UFC in January, vacating the heavyweight title in the process. At the time, Francis Ngannou stated that he hoped to also head into the boxing ring, with Tyson Fury being a potential option.

During his time in the UFC, Francis Ngannou repeatedly called for a boxing match with the Brit. However, Dana White stated that they would never make the bout, which led to his departure. With the UFC now willing to cross-promote, the former champion believes he’s the reason why.

RELATED: LATEST PHOTOS OF ALISTAIR OVEREEM LEAVE MMA FANS IN SHOCK: “I HOPE HE’S OKAY”

Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, UFC, PFL

“That was never an idea. That was never an idea when I was in the UFC,” Francis Ngannou stated when asked about Tyson Fury fighting in the cage during a recent media scrum. “Then, now that I’m not in the UFC, I think everything is about how to take down Ngannou”

He continued, “But, Ngannou stands up. I’m going to be here for a while.”

What do you make of these comments from Francis Ngannou? Do you want to see Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones Tyson Fury UFC

Related

Kai Kara-France and Manel Kape.

Kai Kara-France set for fast turnaround against Manel Kape at UFC 293 in Australia

Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2023
Max Holloway Korean Zombie
Max Holloway

Max Holloway opens up as a historic betting favorite against The Korean Zombie for UFC Singapore

Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has opened as a massive favorite against The Korean Zombie.

Jessica Andrade
Tatiana Suarez

Jessica Andrade set to take on Tatiana Suarez at UFC Nashville with Virna Jandiroba out

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2023

Jessica Andrade will be making the walk to the Octagon for the fourth time in 2023.

Arman Tsarukyan, UFC, UFC Vegas 75, Results
Michael Chandler

Ranked UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan explains callout of Michael Chandler: "It makes sense"

Fernando Quiles - June 20, 2023

Top-ten-ranked UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan has been calling for a clash with Michael Chandler and he’s explaining why.

Charles Oliveira
Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira's coach predicts KO win over Islam Makhachev in UFC title rematch

Fernando Quiles - June 20, 2023

Charles Oliveira’s team certainly isn’t lacking confidence.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 127, UFC Jacksonville

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 127 with Shane Burgos, Randy Brown, and Gillian Robertson

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2023
Amanda Nunes
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping says Amanda Nunes joined two other fighters by retiring at the perfect time

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Amanda Nunes retired from mixed martial arts at the perfect time.

Sergei Pavlovich, UFC, Bonus
Sergey Pavlovich

Islam Makhachev describes previous training sessions with UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich: “He has crazy strength”

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2023

Islam Makhachev has explained what it felt like to train with Sergei Pavlovich as he continues his rise in the UFC.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

WUFC? Sean O’Malley thinks a UFC segregation would be interesting: “Would it last?”

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2023

Sean O’Malley has proposed testing the waters by separating the men’s and women’s fights in the UFC.

Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori
Marvin Vettori

What's next for Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori after UFC Vegas 75?

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 75, top-five middleweights collided as Marvin Vettori took on Jared Cannonier.