UFC star Conor McGregor shares photos from recent sparring session with Dillon Danis

UFC star Conor McGregor has shared photos of him sparring with Dillon Danis as speculation over his future continues.

Right now, Conor McGregor has bigger things on his plate than fighting as a result of the recent accusations against him. With that being said, a lot of fans are still curious to see whether or not he’ll be competing against Michael Chandler – as was rumored to be the case.

The two men coached opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter, but with McGregor missing the deadline to re-enter the USADA testing pool in time for the UFC’s last PPV of the year, there’s certainly cause for doubt.

Even with that being the case, the Irishman has still managed to find time to get some training in recently over in New York City.