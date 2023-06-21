UFC star Conor McGregor shares photos from recent sparring session with Dillon Danis

By Harry Kettle - June 21, 2023

UFC star Conor McGregor has shared photos of him sparring with Dillon Danis as speculation over his future continues.

Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis

Right now, Conor McGregor has bigger things on his plate than fighting as a result of the recent accusations against him. With that being said, a lot of fans are still curious to see whether or not he’ll be competing against Michael Chandler – as was rumored to be the case.

The two men coached opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter, but with McGregor missing the deadline to re-enter the USADA testing pool in time for the UFC’s last PPV of the year, there’s certainly cause for doubt.

RELATED: UFC STAR CONOR MCGREGOR DEFENDS DILLON DANIS FROM RECENT BACKLASH: “HE’S GOOD FOR THE GAME”

Even with that being the case, the Irishman has still managed to find time to get some training in recently over in New York City.

McGregor vs Danis

“Good sparring today at Church Street with @dillondanis. NYC Underground Kings, word to Eddie. You think you know. You have no idea. Onwards we go! #smile #check #soon”

Dillon Danis has certainly gone a bit quiet since his boxing match with KSI was called off. Many have wondered if he’ll ever be involved in a professional contest again, whether it be in the squared circle or mixed martial arts.

A lot of fans and critics simply don’t want to give their energy to it at this point. Alas, McGregor has always been a close friend of his. So, it should come as no surprise that he’d go to him for sparring.

Do you believe we will see Conor McGregor fight again in the UFC? If he does, will he be given an exemption to compete before the end of the year? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dillon Danis UFC

