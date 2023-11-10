WATCH | Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez trade body shots in unique faceoff ahead of ‘King of Violence’ fight at BKFC 56

By Cole Shelton - November 9, 2023

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez had their first faceoff ahead of their BKFC 56 main event on Dec. 2.

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez

Perry and Alvarez are set to fight for the ‘King of Violence’ belt in Salt Lake City, Utah in a highly-anticipated matchup. It’s a fight that promises to bring violence and should be action-packed for however it long it lasts.

Ahead of their main event on Dec. 2, Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez had a press conference and a faceoff to help promote the fight. During the faceoff, Perry and Alvarez both punched each other in the body for one of the more unique combat sports faceoffs in quite some time.

Prior to the faceoff, during the press conference, Mike Perry vowed to beat Eddie Alvarez with ease as he said he’ll make it look easy on Dec. 2.

“I’m going to make it look easy when I go out there and smash his face in. Eddie’s over there looking all fat and bloated and shit trying to come up to 175. Make sure you put the punches in slow motion, so you can see the ripple effect,” Perry said at the press conference.

Mike Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) is coming off a second-round TKO win over Luke Rockhold in his last bare-knuckle fight back in April. Prior to that, he scored a decision win over Michael Page in BKFC, and in his bare-knuckle debut, he beat Julian Lane by decision. In his MMA career, Perry went 7-8 inside the Octagon and had notable wins over Paul Felder, Cowboy Oliveira, and Mickey Gall.

Eddie Alvarez (30-8 and two No Contests MMA, 1-0 BKFC) made his BKFC debut back in April when he scored a split decision win over Chad Mendes. It was his first fight since April of 2021 when he lost a decision to Ok Rae Yoon in ONE Championship. Alvarez is the former Bellator and UFC lightweight champion who holds notable wins over Michael Chandler, Rafael dos Anjos, Anthony Pettis, and Justin Gaethje among others.

