Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announce he’s started his MMA training camp for ‘Smashing Machine’ movie

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has announced that he has begun his mixed martial arts training camp ahead of his Smashing Machine movie.

This year, The Rock has focused a lot of his attention on his professional wrestling return. Now, following WrestleMania XL, he’s preparing for his next move. He’s set to play Mark Kerr later this year in a movie titled Smashing Machine, chronicling his journey in the world of mixed martial arts.

For Johnson, it’s expected to be a major step forward in his acting career. For MMA fans, it’ll certainly serve as an interesting insight into the career of a legend.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson to play Mark Kerr in A24’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ movie

In a recent Instagram post, Rock spoke about the next part of his journey.