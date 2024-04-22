Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announce he’s started his MMA training camp for ‘Smashing Machine’ movie
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has announced that he has begun his mixed martial arts training camp ahead of his Smashing Machine movie.
This year, The Rock has focused a lot of his attention on his professional wrestling return. Now, following WrestleMania XL, he’s preparing for his next move. He’s set to play Mark Kerr later this year in a movie titled Smashing Machine, chronicling his journey in the world of mixed martial arts.
For Johnson, it’s expected to be a major step forward in his acting career. For MMA fans, it’ll certainly serve as an interesting insight into the career of a legend.
In a recent Instagram post, Rock spoke about the next part of his journey.
Rock’s second training camp begins
“With WrestleMania behind me, my second training camp of 2024 begins tomorrow for my next role in a film titled The Smashing Machine,” he wrote. “My body’s banged up from Mania, but no injuries and feeling great – ready to go. Starting my MMA workouts tomorrow. I’m coming into this in pretty good conditioning and cardio shape, but MMA is a different animal. And Mark Kerr was a ‘one of one’ monster.”
“I run to this Smashing Machine journey with deep respect and love for all MMA fighters and the culture,” Johnson said. “Especially those who have struggled with addiction. I’ve lost so many friends (wrestlers) over the years from addiction and mental health struggle – from suicide to, it was just their time to go. This is my love letter to them. Let’s get to work.”
