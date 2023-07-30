Pros react after Justin Gaethje KO’s Dustin Poirier at UFC 291

Tonight’s UFC 291 event was headlined by a lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje for the BMF title.

Poirier and Gaethje had previously collided in April of 2018, with ‘The Diamond’ emerging victorious by way of fourth-round TKO.

Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Michael Chandler by submission in November of last year. The Louisianna native had won four of his past five fights overall, with his lone loss in the stretch coming against former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) had entered tonight’s headliner looking to build off the majority decision win he scored over Rafael Fiziev back in March. ‘The Highlight’ had won three of his past five Octagon appearances, with his two losses in that time coming by way of submission against opponents Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

Tonight’s UFC 291 main event rematch proved to be the thrilling back and forth affair that most fight fans were hoping for. The opening five minutes were close, but most pros and analysts gave the round to ‘The Diamond’. Then, in round two, Justin Gaethje was able to find a home for a big head kick which sent Dustin Poirier crashing to the canvas. From there, ‘The Highlight’ would land one last hammer fist before the referee quickly jumped in to stop the fight.

Official UFC 291 Result: Justin Gaethje def. Dustin Poirier via KO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Poirier vs. Gaethje 2’ below:

Lets go in too hype for this Main Event!!!#UFC291 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 30, 2023

Bad Mother F*Cker’s about to go at it!! #UFC291 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 30, 2023

I’m picking gaethje who you got! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 30, 2023

JG with the quantity. DP with the damage. DP 10-9 #UFC291 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 30, 2023

This ain’t going 5 rounds good action and its just the warm up!!!#UFC291 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 30, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Justin Gaethje defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 291:

The Salt Lake Head Kick Tradition continues wow #UFC291 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 30, 2023

That’s the second time a leg kick has won someone a belt in this city 🔥🔥🔥 that kick was crazy — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 30, 2023

😲😲😲😲😲😲😲 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) July 30, 2023

Gaethje with the money maker, Rocky style in salt lake city madness #UFC291 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) July 30, 2023

Justin, I’ll slap you around — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2023

I’m the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants but I want spirits, I call the shots, I’m in it to launch shots, fuck chandler, you want it call for it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2023

Who would you like to see Justin Gaethje fight next following his KO victory over Dustin Poirier this evening in Salt Lake City?