Dustin Poirier blasts Michael Chandler over recent comments: “You’re not one of us”

Dustin Poirier has taken aim at former opponent Michael Chandler.

Chandler recently took to social media to tell Poirier to retire, which ‘The Diamond’ wasn’t a fan of. Poirier ripped him in a tweet, but he now has taken aim at him while speaking on The MMA Hour, as Chandler told him we are good with him retiring.

Dustin Poirier on Michael Chandler: You just got here, buddy. You're not one of us. You're not 'we'.

“Come on dude, no thank, retire we good. Who the f*ck is ‘we?! You just go here, buddy. You’re not one of us. You’re not ‘we.’ I’ve been here. ‘We’re good.’ Who’s we? Welcome to the UFC, dude. You’ve got one win in the UFC… Yeah, bro. He’s not one of us. I’ve been cutting my teeth in the UFC since January of 2011 or 2010. He just got here. Who is we? He’s speaking for the lightweight division? Muscle Milk Mike needs to chill,” Poirier said.

Even though Dustin Poirier fought and finished Michael Chandler, it appears there is no love lost between the two, and ‘The Diamond’ doesn’t like what ‘Iron’ has to say.

Although Poirier is taking shots at Chandler, it’s unlikely the two will fight again as ‘The Diamond’ is hinting at retiring. But, if the two do fight again the lead-up would be full of trash talk and it would be an all-action fight.

Dustin Poirier (30-9 and one NC) is coming off a fifth-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. Before that, he scored a KO win over Benoit Saint-Denis to return to the win column after losing to Justin Gaethje by KO. He’s currently 2-3 in his last five, with his other win being against Chandler with the other loss to Charles Oliveira for the title.

Michael Chandler (23-8) hasn’t fought since November of 2022 when he suffered the submission loss to Dustin Poirier. He has been holding out for a fight with Conor McGregor but as of now, the rebooked date has not been announced.