Dustin Poirier confirms he had rib injury going into UFC 302, says his wife wanted him to pull out

By Cole Shelton - June 10, 2024

Dustin Poirier says he did suffer a rib injury in the lead-up to his UFC 302 fight against Islam Makhachev.

Dustin Poirier

Poirier was headlining UFC 302 against Makhachev in what he called his final crack at UFC gold. Unfortnately for Poirier, he came up short as he suffered a fifth-round submission loss.

Following the fight, Yves Edwards came out and said that Poirier had suffered a rib injury in training camp which kept him from grappling. Now, over a week after the fight, Poirier has confirmed that was the case.

Yeah, I bust my ribs in camp, but, of course, I don’t wanna like talk about that. I don’t think it changed anything or the way I fought. But, yeah, I smashed my ribs up bad,” Poirier said on The MMA Hour.

When asked if he ever thought of having to pull out of the fight, Dustin Poirier says he didn’t, but his wife wanted him too knowing how much pain he was in and how little he was able to grapple.

“Just my wife wanted me to, but I wasn’t gonna. It was too close though, man. I was already halfway through camp, I was like I’m fighting for the belt. I was halfway through training and I’m fighting for the lightweight title, like I wasn’t pulling out,” Poirier added.

Poirier ended up fighting through the injury and had some success against Makhachev. However, he still came up short as he lost by submission. Following the loss, Dustin Poirier hinted at retirement, and on Monday, he said he is leaning towards retirement. However, Poirier says the decision hasn’t been 100 percent made, but he says he is taking it day by day.

If Dustin Poirier does retire, he will end his career with a record of 30-9 and one No Contest. Poirier is the former interim lightweight champion and has notable wins over Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, and Anthony Pettis among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier UFC

Related

Chris Weidman, Bruno Silva, UFC Atlantic City, Results, UFC

New Jersey State Athletic Commission shoots down appeal from Bruno Silva, upholds Chris Weidman’s victory

Susan Cox - June 10, 2024
Gilbert Burns
Sean Brady

Gilbert Burns set to return against Sean Brady in UFC Fight Night main event

Susan Cox - June 10, 2024

Gilbert Burns is set to return against Sean Brady in UFC Fight Night main event.

Nassourdine Imavov, Jared Cannonier, UFC
UFC

Jared Cannonier sounds off on controversial stoppage at UFC Louisville: "It was stolen from me!"

Susan Cox - June 10, 2024

Jared Cannonier is sounding off on the controversial stoppage at UFC Louisville.

Tony Ferguson
Michael Chiesa

Dana White hopes Tony Ferguson will retire win or lose following fight with Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White hopes Tony Ferguson retires following his upcoming showdown against Michael Chiesa.

Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka reveals he’s signed a contract for his next UFC fight

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2024

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has revealed that he’s signed a contract for his next bout in the promotion.

Israel Adesanya and Eugene Bareman

Video | New backstage footage from UFC 293 shows Israel Adesanya vowing to get revenge on Sean Strickland: “I promise”

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2024
Jason Herzog
UFC

Referee Jason Herzog speaks out on backlash following controversial UFC Louisville main event stoppage

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

Referee Jason Herzog has spoken out after being at the center of controversy following UFC Louisville.

Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. squashes beef with Ricky Turcios following UFC Louisville win

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios have squashed their beef following UFC Louisville.

Nassourdine Imavov, Jared Cannonier, UFC
UFC

Nassourdine Imavov agrees with referee Jason Herzog stoppage in Jared Cannonier fight at UFC Louisville

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

Nassourdine Imavov believes referee Jason Herzog made the right call to stop his fight with Jared Cannonier.

Howie Mandel and Dana White
UFC

Dana White admits Howie Mandel podcast exit was staged, explains why he decided to come clean: "I can't do this"

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White admits his abrupt exit on the Howie Mandel Podcast was staged.