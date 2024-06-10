Chael Sonnen says losing to Anderson Silva in boxing will make him a “miserable” failure

By Cole Shelton - June 10, 2024

Chael Sonnen says this is his final chance at beating Anderson Silva.

Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva

Sonnen and Silva are set to box on Saturday in Brazil in a fight that came together seemingly out of nowhere. Although the two were rivals in the UFC, they have become close and friendly since both retired from MMA.

But, when Sonnen got the offer to box Silva in Brazil, he jumped at the opportunity as he knew it was his chance to avenge the two losses to the Brazilian in MMA. However, if Chael Sonnen loses, he says he will have to live his life knowing he is a failure.

“There is nothing about this where I go boxing is not quite my style. I’m going out there to beat this name, to fix my life, or I am going to go the rest of my days looking at my career as a miserable fail,” Sonnen said on The Good Guy & Bad Guy.

Although Chael Sonnen is not a boxer, he still has confidence he can beat Anderson Silva. Sonnen says he plans to do damage to Silva to get the win and shock the world.

“To be the one to get to sign off and close out his career, there is a certain appreciation. But, before I go too nice guy, on you, the rule starting with number one is we damage each other. I know people like to be friendly and like to say we made up, they love to use the word respect, I will adhere to it, it seems like the gentlemanly thing to do, but I’m going to damage him because that’s what I agreed to do. I’m going to put my body in there because he asked, he could have gotten any opponent he wanted but he apparently still wants to do damage to me. So, to act like everything is behind us is insincere,” Sonnen added.

Chael Sonnen will be making his boxing debut when he fights Anderson Silva. It will also be his first fight since June of 2019 when he was knocked out by Lyoto Machida.

