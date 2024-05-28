Dustin Poirier shares prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier has shared his prediction for the UFC 303 main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Poirier has fought McGregor three times and fought Chandler once. Given he has fought both of them, he’s familiar with both of them and surprisingly, he expects McGregor to get his hand raised.

Although Poirier has a rivalry with McGregor for what he said in the lead-up to their fights, which is why he has ruled out a fourth fight, he says the Irishman is a bad matchup for Chandler.

“I was just like every other fan waiting to see if this thing was going to materialize and they were going to announce the actual fight and the date,” Poirier said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. “I think if Conor comes back anywhere similar to where he was before the injury, timing wise and movement wise, I think he’s gonna knock Michael Chandler out. It’s just a bad matchup for Chandler.”

McGregor is currently a -105 underdog while Chandler is a -115 favorite, so Poirier is going against what the oddsmakers think bu picking the Irishman to win. Poirier also says he plans to be in attendance for McGregor vs. Chandler at UFC 303 as it’s a fight that he does want to see in person.

If Dustin Poirier’s prediction does come true and Conor McGregor KO’s Michael Chandler it would be a statement-making win. It also could allow the Irishman to fight for the belt, but even if Poirier is the lightweight champ, he doesn’t have interest in fighting McGregor again.

Poirier is set to headline UFC 302 on Saturday night in Newark, New Jersey against Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. Poirier will be looking to become the undisputed champion for the first time in his career and he has also hinted at this being the final fight of his career, win or lose.