Dustin Poirier shares prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

By Cole Shelton - May 28, 2024

Dustin Poirier has shared his prediction for the UFC 303 main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Dustin Poirier

Poirier has fought McGregor three times and fought Chandler once. Given he has fought both of them, he’s familiar with both of them and surprisingly, he expects McGregor to get his hand raised.

Although Poirier has a rivalry with McGregor for what he said in the lead-up to their fights, which is why he has ruled out a fourth fight, he says the Irishman is a bad matchup for Chandler.

“I was just like every other fan waiting to see if this thing was going to materialize and they were going to announce the actual fight and the date,” Poirier said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. “I think if Conor comes back anywhere similar to where he was before the injury, timing wise and movement wise, I think he’s gonna knock Michael Chandler out. It’s just a bad matchup for Chandler.”

McGregor is currently a -105 underdog while Chandler is a -115 favorite, so Poirier is going against what the oddsmakers think bu picking the Irishman to win. Poirier also says he plans to be in attendance for McGregor vs. Chandler at UFC 303 as it’s a fight that he does want to see in person.

If Dustin Poirier’s prediction does come true and Conor McGregor KO’s Michael Chandler it would be a statement-making win. It also could allow the Irishman to fight for the belt, but even if Poirier is the lightweight champ, he doesn’t have interest in fighting McGregor again.

Poirier is set to headline UFC 302 on Saturday night in Newark, New Jersey against Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. Poirier will be looking to become the undisputed champion for the first time in his career and he has also hinted at this being the final fight of his career, win or lose.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dustin Poirier Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal thinks UFC 303 headliner Conor McGregor avoided USADA due to PED use: "Clearly on some s***"

Fernando Quiles - May 28, 2024
Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev calls UFC 302 opponent Dustin Poirier a surefire UFC Hall of Famer: "One of the legends of our sport"

Fernando Quiles - May 28, 2024

Islam Makhachev has glowing praise for Dustin Poirier ahead of their lightweight title fight at UFC 302.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 166, UFC 302
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 166 with Alex Morono

Cole Shelton - May 28, 2024

The 166th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 302.

Michael Chandler
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley advises Michael Chandler to use his wrestling against Conor McGregor at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - May 28, 2024

Joaquin Buckley believes Michael Chandler needs to use his wrestling in order to find success against Conor McGregor.

Movsar Evloev responds to Aljamain Sterling
Movsar Evloev

Aljamain Sterling accepts fight with the ‘UFC’s most boring’ fighter: “So I can get my title shot”

Harry Kettle - May 28, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling has accepted a fight with who he deems to be the UFC’s most boring fighter.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor

Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor could be eligible for three different UFC titles with a win over Michael Chandler

Harry Kettle - May 28, 2024
Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier explains why winning the belt is so important to him: "It's not for the fans"

Cole Shelton - May 27, 2024

Dustin Poirier says winning the UFC title helps solidify all the hard work and time he spent away from his family.

Ilia Topuria and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Ilia Topuria reveals prediction for potential fight against UFC champion Sean O'Malley: "I can do whatever I want to him"

Josh Evanoff - May 27, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria believes he can do whatever he wants to Sean O’Malley.

Kevin Lee
UFC

WATCH | Kevin Lee releases training footage ahead of comeback, promises to face top lightweight in return

Josh Evanoff - May 27, 2024

Former title challenger Kevin Lee is almost ready to make his UFC return.

Jon Anik, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Anik echoes fan frustration over Jon Jones’ refusal to fight Tom Aspinall, ‘should’ve vacated’ title after torn pec injury

Curtis Calhoun - May 27, 2024

UFC play-by-play broadcaster Jon Anik sides with fans frustrated with Jon Jones’ apparent refusal to face Tom Aspinall in the Octagon.