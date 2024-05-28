Jorge Masvidal thinks UFC 303 headliner Conor McGregor avoided USADA due to PED use: “Clearly on some s***”

By Fernando Quiles - May 28, 2024

Jorge Masvidal is convinced that Conor McGregor was on banned substances while he was out of the USADA testing pool.

Conor McGregor

McGregor is scheduled to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon on June 29. The “Notorious” one will headline UFC 303 alongside Michael Chandler in a welterweight showdown. When McGregor undergoes drug testing, it won’t be under USADA after the UFC cut ties with its former anti-doping partner.

Masvidal feels the reason why McGregor is making a comeback now is due to USADA being out of the picture.

Jorge Masvidal Thinks Conor McGregor Was on PEDs

During Conor McGregor’s time away from the Octagon, fans took notice of how much he bulked up. During an appearance on the “TimboSugarShow,” Jorge Masvidal said he isn’t convinced that “Mystic Mac” made his gains cleanly (via MMAJunkie.com).

“How much juice is Conor on, too?

“That’s another question, because that motherf*cker had to wait till USADA left to come back and compete with all of us. While all of us have been training and getting tested, this motherf*cker was clearly on some sh*t as we can see by his f*cking movie.”

Masvidal is still picking McGregor to defeat Chandler, but he isn’t exactly confident in that prediction. “Gamebred” said he’s feels McGregor is on cocaine and half of his posts on social media “make no damn sense.” A recent video surfaced online of Conor McGregor partying past 2 a.m. despite being in the middle of a training camp for his return to the fight game.

What transpires in late June will have big implications in the UFC. If McGregor wins, then another lucrative fight awaits for MMA’s biggest star. On the flipside, many feel a loss here could be the end of Conor’s run.

