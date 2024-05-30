Dustin Poirier reveals special walkout song for UFC 302 main event
UFC star Dustin Poirier has revealed a special walkout song that he’s selected for the main event this weekend.
On Saturday night, Dustin Poirier will make the walk to the Octagon for what could be the final time. ‘The Diamond’ has made it clear that retirement is on the table. If that’s the case, what a way to go out. He will challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship, in what will serve as his third crack at the undisputed goal.
There’s no denying that Dustin is a legend in mixed martial arts. He’s fought the best of the best and he’s given us memories to last a lifetime. Of course, the one thing that has always eluded him is the undisputed world championship in the UFC. The man standing in his way, Islam Makhachev, is perhaps the toughest test he could face right now.
Many fans and pundits had suggested that Poirier should come out to ‘Diamonds’ by Rihanna, but more specifically, the cover from Willie Spence that had been doing the rounds on social media. Now, the man himself has confirmed that a mashup of that and his classic “The Boss” by James Brown walkout is happening.
Dustin Poirier said his walkout music will be a mashup of Willie Spence’s cover of Rihanna’s “Diamonds” and “The Boss” by James Brown 💎👀 #UFC302 pic.twitter.com/fCD3FKspg7
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 29, 2024
Poirier reveals walkout song
“Imma do a mashup. It’s happening.”
As you can imagine, fans are pretty excited about this. There’s bound to be a lot of emotions running high at UFC 302 given what we know about the main event already. Now, with this on top, we can only imagine the atmosphere that will be generated in Newark.
Are you excited to see Dustin Poirier challenge for the belt on Saturday night? Do you believe he has what it takes to get the job done? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
