Dustin Poirier reveals special walkout song for UFC 302 main event

UFC star Dustin Poirier has revealed a special walkout song that he’s selected for the main event this weekend.

On Saturday night, Dustin Poirier will make the walk to the Octagon for what could be the final time. ‘The Diamond’ has made it clear that retirement is on the table. If that’s the case, what a way to go out. He will challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship, in what will serve as his third crack at the undisputed goal.

There’s no denying that Dustin is a legend in mixed martial arts. He’s fought the best of the best and he’s given us memories to last a lifetime. Of course, the one thing that has always eluded him is the undisputed world championship in the UFC. The man standing in his way, Islam Makhachev, is perhaps the toughest test he could face right now.

Many fans and pundits had suggested that Poirier should come out to ‘Diamonds’ by Rihanna, but more specifically, the cover from Willie Spence that had been doing the rounds on social media. Now, the man himself has confirmed that a mashup of that and his classic “The Boss” by James Brown walkout is happening.