Dustin Poirier explains why he doesn’t focus on Islam Makhachev’s one KO loss

UFC star Dustin Poirier has explained why he doesn’t put too much stock in Islam Makhachev’s one loss in mixed martial arts.

This weekend, Dustin Poirier will challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. In the eyes of many, this could well serve as his final shot at the undisputed belt. He’s tried a few times prior to this and came up short, but this time around, the belief is that he could retire regardless of whether he wins or loses.

The man he’s facing, Islam Makhachev, has looked unstoppable over the course of the last few years. He has torn through the lightweight division and now, he sits at the top of the mountain as the champion.

He has, however, been knocked out before, back in October 2015 against Adriano Martins. In a recent interview, however, Poirier explained why he hasn’t been focusing on that.