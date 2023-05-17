search

WATCH | New footage shows heartbroken Conor McGregor in locker room after UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

By Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Conor McGregor had a tough time dealing with his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor

On Wednesday, McGregor’s new documentary ‘McGregor Forever’ was released on Netflix and the first episode was showing the build-up to his return fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The documentary showed off his intense training camp and parts of the fight, which McGregor ultimately lost by fourth-round submission.

After the loss, a melee ensued, and when McGregor went back to his locker room, he was visibly heartbroken by the defeat. He also was pretty humble about the loss when he spoke to Dana White about the brawl that happened after the fight.

In the clip, McGregor and White are seen having a conversation saying he was beaten and that is all that matters, the Irishman was also holding back tears the entire time.

White: “I mean after the shots you took when the kid jumped in.”

McGregor: “I don’t give a f**k about that, I don’t give bollocks about that. Those were handbags.”

White: “I didn’t see Khabib jumping over, I didn’t see that coming.”

McGregor: “Who cares about that, that’s handbags. I was beat and that’s that. I was beat where it mattered, that’s it, end of. Who cares about all (the other shit).”

The conversation and moment were interesting to see from a viewer’s perspective as it showcased just how much Conor McGregor truly valued that fight. As well, in the entire episode of the documentary, McGregor was training incredibly hard and truly thought he was going to beat Nurmagomedov back at UFC 229.

Following the loss, McGregor then took over a year off but did return at UFC 246 with a TKO win over Donald Cerrone. That victory is still the last time he won as he has since lost back-to-back fights to Dustin Poirier. The Irishman is targeted to return against Michael Chandler sometime later this year.

What do you make of how emotional Conor McGregor got after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor responds to "woeful" challenge from UFC veteran Matt Brown

Lewis Simpson - May 17, 2023
Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier applauds Francis Ngannou for “setting a new standard” in the free-agent market

Susan Cox - May 17, 2023

Daniel Cormier is applauding Francis Ngannou for ‘setting a new standard’ in the free-agent market. Ngannou  (17-3 MMA) left the UFC in January of this year after being unable to come to a contract agreement […]

Anthony Smith
Johnny Walker

Anthony Smith admits he has a "glaring hole" in his game following Johnny Walker loss

Lewis Simpson - May 17, 2023

In the wake of his defeat to Johnny Walker at UFC Charlotte, Anthony Smith has admitted he has a “glaring hole” in his game. On Saturday past, Smith and Walker met at the Spectrum Center […]

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Borz
UFC

Video | UFC star Khamzat Chimaev FaceTime’s with Andrew Tate: “I have to see you brother”

Susan Cox - May 17, 2023

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has shared a video of a FaceTime call he had with Andrew Tate. Included in their conversation, was an invitation from Chimaev to Tate, to be present at his highly anticipated […]

UFC

Islam Makhachev reacts after the UFC books Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 for the BMF title

Susan Cox - May 17, 2023

Islam Makhachev is reacting after the UFC booked Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 for the BMF title. UFC President, Dana White, announced yesterday, May 16th that the lightweight five-round bout will be the headliner […]

Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping tells Conor McGregor to “get off the good stuff” and into the testing pool: “Get back on the protein shakes and the porridge”

Harry Kettle - May 17, 2023
Jan Blachowicz

Alex Pereira reacts after booking fight with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291: “I was waiting for him”

Harry Kettle - May 17, 2023

Alex Pereira has given his reaction to the news that he’ll be locking horns with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 on July 29. Last night, UFC president Dana White announced a wave of major fights […]

Matt Brown
UFC

UFC Charlotte fighter salaries: Matt Brown takes home top payout

Harry Kettle - May 17, 2023

UFC veteran Matt Brown earned the highest payout from UFC Charlotte over the weekend as the fighter salaries are officially released. On Saturday night, we were treated to a night full of great action from […]

Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor gives update on Michael Chandler fight

Lewis Simpson - May 16, 2023

With The Ultimate Fighter 31 set to air in less than two weeks, Conor McGregor has teased fans on when to expect some news on his fight with Michael Chandler. McGregor is expected to return […]

Diego Ferreira
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Diego Ferreira admits he thought about retiring due to injures, expects a "war" against Michael Johnson

Cole Shelton - May 16, 2023

Diego Ferreira wasn’t sure if he was going to fight again. Ever since Ferreira suffered a TKO loss to Mateusz Gamrot in December of 2021 – which was his third loss in a row – […]