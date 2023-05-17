WATCH | New footage shows heartbroken Conor McGregor in locker room after UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor had a tough time dealing with his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On Wednesday, McGregor’s new documentary ‘McGregor Forever’ was released on Netflix and the first episode was showing the build-up to his return fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The documentary showed off his intense training camp and parts of the fight, which McGregor ultimately lost by fourth-round submission.

After the loss, a melee ensued, and when McGregor went back to his locker room, he was visibly heartbroken by the defeat. He also was pretty humble about the loss when he spoke to Dana White about the brawl that happened after the fight.

McGregor after UFC 229…..damn. pic.twitter.com/xsbmciWV2Z — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 17, 2023

In the clip, McGregor and White are seen having a conversation saying he was beaten and that is all that matters, the Irishman was also holding back tears the entire time.

White: “I mean after the shots you took when the kid jumped in.”

McGregor: “I don’t give a f**k about that, I don’t give bollocks about that. Those were handbags.”

White: “I didn’t see Khabib jumping over, I didn’t see that coming.”

McGregor: “Who cares about that, that’s handbags. I was beat and that’s that. I was beat where it mattered, that’s it, end of. Who cares about all (the other shit).”

The conversation and moment were interesting to see from a viewer’s perspective as it showcased just how much Conor McGregor truly valued that fight. As well, in the entire episode of the documentary, McGregor was training incredibly hard and truly thought he was going to beat Nurmagomedov back at UFC 229.

Following the loss, McGregor then took over a year off but did return at UFC 246 with a TKO win over Donald Cerrone. That victory is still the last time he won as he has since lost back-to-back fights to Dustin Poirier. The Irishman is targeted to return against Michael Chandler sometime later this year.

