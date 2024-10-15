Takeru donates portion of fight purse to flood victims in Myanmar 

In a touching display of sportsmanship, Takeru Segawa extended a heartfelt gesture to Thant Zin.

The two strikers faced off in an intense flyweight kickboxing match at ONE Friday Fights 81 this past September. There, the Japanese superstar emerged victorious in a commanding performance.

However, the win didn’t come easily for “The Natural Bone Crusher.” He encountered significant challenges during the first round, where he was knocked down early in the bout.

Demonstrating resilience and determination, he fought his way back, ultimately folding Thant Zin with a powerful body shot in the second round.

In the weeks following their clash, Takeru made headlines once again by generously donating a portion of his earnings from the matchup to support relief efforts for the victims of Typhoon Yagi.

This devastating storm recently struck Myanmar, the home country of Thant Zin, wreaking havoc across various communities.

The typhoon caused extensive flooding due to heavy monsoon rains. In fact, it impacted an estimated 1 million people in central and eastern Myanmar.

Tragically, as of the latest reports, more than 360 individuals have lost their lives, with at least 100 others still unaccounted for.

Thant Zin’s manager, Phyo Wai, expressed gratitude for Takeru’s kind act in a social media post written in their native language.

“On behalf of the entire people of Myanmar, we sincerely appreciate and respect Takeru for his kindness,” he wrote, as quoted by Bangkok Post.