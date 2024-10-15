Takeru donates portion of fight purse to flood victims in Myanmar 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 15, 2024

In a touching display of sportsmanship, Takeru Segawa extended a heartfelt gesture to Thant Zin.  

Takeru Segawa

The two strikers faced off in an intense flyweight kickboxing match at ONE Friday Fights 81 this past September. There, the Japanese superstar emerged victorious in a commanding performance. 

However, the win didn’t come easily for “The Natural Bone Crusher.” He encountered significant challenges during the first round, where he was knocked down early in the bout. 

Demonstrating resilience and determination, he fought his way back, ultimately folding Thant Zin with a powerful body shot in the second round. 

In the weeks following their clash, Takeru made headlines once again by generously donating a portion of his earnings from the matchup to support relief efforts for the victims of Typhoon Yagi.  

This devastating storm recently struck Myanmar, the home country of Thant Zin, wreaking havoc across various communities. 

The typhoon caused extensive flooding due to heavy monsoon rains. In fact, it impacted an estimated 1 million people in central and eastern Myanmar.  

Tragically, as of the latest reports, more than 360 individuals have lost their lives, with at least 100 others still unaccounted for. 

Thant Zin’s manager, Phyo Wai, expressed gratitude for Takeru’s kind act in a social media post written in their native language. 

“On behalf of the entire people of Myanmar, we sincerely appreciate and respect Takeru for his kindness,” he wrote, as quoted by Bangkok Post. 

Takeru turns attention to Rodtang

Following his victory over Thant Zin, Takeru Segawa has made it clear who he wants to face next — Rodtang Jitmuangnon. 

The two were initially scheduled to meet earlier this year. However, fate intervened when Rodtang had to withdraw from the highly anticipated match due to injury. 

Now, with his win against Thant Zin, Takeru finds himself in an ideal position for this long-awaited showdown with Rodtang. 

Yet, before Takeru’s dream match can come to fruition, Rodtang has pressing matters to attend to. 

“The Iron Man” defends his throne against Jacob Smith in a rematch at ONE 169 on November 8. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

