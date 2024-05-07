Akbar Abdullaev KOs Halil Amir to bring home $50K bonus at ONE Fight Night 22

Akbar Abdullaev emerged as the sole recipient of a $50,000 performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video last Friday, May 3.

While the event showcased a multitude of compelling matchups, it was Abdullaev’s standout showing against Halil Amir in the featherweight division that captured the attention of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The battle between two undefeated MMA rising stars lived up to the promise to steal the show at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. It began with the two engaging in tense grappling exchanges, each maneuvering strategically to gain the upper hand.

Leveraging his taekwondo background, Amir attempted to keep Abdullaev at bay with his stand-up attacks.

But Abdullaev recognized the need to close the distance, utilizing his expertise to score takedowns and control positions on the canvas.

As the bout progressed into the second round, Abdullaev escalated his aggression, unleashing a crisp combination that caught Amir off guard.

A perfectly timed left hook from the Kyrgyz phenom sealed the deal, dropping his Turkish opponent to the canvas. This secured him the highlight-reel finish with mere seconds remaining in the frame.

Impressed by Abdullaev’s performance, Chatri deemed it worthy of recognition, granting him his third consecutive $50,000 bonus.

Moreover, the victory extended Abdullaev’s undefeated record to 11-0 and maintained his perfect finishing rate.