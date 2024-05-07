Akbar Abdullaev KOs Halil Amir to bring home $50K bonus at ONE Fight Night 22

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 6, 2024

Akbar Abdullaev emerged as the sole recipient of a $50,000 performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video last Friday, May 3.

Akbar Abdullaev

While the event showcased a multitude of compelling matchups, it was Abdullaev’s standout showing against Halil Amir in the featherweight division that captured the attention of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The battle between two undefeated MMA rising stars lived up to the promise to steal the show at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. It began with the two engaging in tense grappling exchanges, each maneuvering strategically to gain the upper hand.

Leveraging his taekwondo background, Amir attempted to keep Abdullaev at bay with his stand-up attacks.

But Abdullaev recognized the need to close the distance, utilizing his expertise to score takedowns and control positions on the canvas.

As the bout progressed into the second round, Abdullaev escalated his aggression, unleashing a crisp combination that caught Amir off guard.

A perfectly timed left hook from the Kyrgyz phenom sealed the deal, dropping his Turkish opponent to the canvas. This secured him the highlight-reel finish with mere seconds remaining in the frame.

Impressed by Abdullaev’s performance, Chatri deemed it worthy of recognition, granting him his third consecutive $50,000 bonus.

Moreover, the victory extended Abdullaev’s undefeated record to 11-0 and maintained his perfect finishing rate.

Akbar Abdullaev targets 26 pounds of gold

Following his conquest of Halil Amir, Akbar Abdullaev wasted no time in expressing his ultimate goal in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

In a post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, he made it clear that his sights are set on Tang Kai and the ONE Featherweight MMA World Championship.

“I want a fight with Tang Kai. I want to fight for the belt,” he said through his translator.

While his callout doesn’t guarantee an immediate shot, his triumph at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video certainly puts him in line to face the division’s top contenders.

Abdullaev has now aced three consecutive matches in ONE, and another win could give him a spot in the top five rankings.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Kang Ji Won

Korean smasher Kang Ji Won faces Kirill Grishenko at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 7, 2024
Eduard Folayang Amir Khan
ONE Championship

Eduard Folayang wants "chance to compete" at stacked ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 5, 2024

Eduard Folayang is convinced that an invitation for Filipino fighters to compete at ONE 168: Denver would be a game-changer.

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin throws support behind Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 2, 2024

Anatoly Malykhin backs his Russian compatriot Natalia Diachkova as she gears up for the most crucial bout of her career.

Ok Rae Yoon
ONE Championship

Ok Rae Yoon returns to battle Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 2, 2024

Ok Rae Yoon is on a mission to recover the ONE Lightweight MMA World Championship, but first he must overcome a formidable opposition to get a crack at gold.

Jackie Buntan
ONE Championship

Jackie Buntan, Anissa Meksen battle for inaugural ONE World Title

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 2, 2024

American Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan ventures over into the kickboxing world to take on one of the sport’s greats for World Title glory. 

Smilla Sundell

ONE Fight Night 22: Where and how to stream in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024
Bianca Basilio
ONE Championship

Bianca Basilio promises to finish Nanami Ichikawa at ONE Fight Night 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024

Bianca Basilio sees her next outing as a chance to redeem herself on the global stage.

Nico Carrillo
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo to lock horns with Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024

Excitement is brewing as top-ranked contenders Nico Carrillo and Saemapetch Fairtex gear up to face each other in a thrilling bantamweight Muay Thai showdown.

Sean Climaco
ONE Championship

Sean Climaco has one goal on global stage: "To prove that I'm the best"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024

Sean Climaco’s face beams with excitement as he gears up for his ONE Championship debut.

Halil Amir
ONE Championship

Halil Amir guarantees better version of himself at featherweight: “I’ll be faster and stronger”

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024

Halil Amir has one goal in mind this Friday, May 3 — to shake up ONE Championship’s featherweight MMA division.