Islam Makhachev claims Arman Tsarukyan “should thank” him for jumpstarting his UFC career

Islam Makhachev jabs at Arman Tsarukyan ahead of UFC 302

During a UFC Eurasia documentary, Makhachev reflected on his first clash with Tsarukyan.

“I think Arman [Tsarukyan] should thank me, I signed him for a fight against me,” Makhachev said. “I wouldn’t call it a close fight. I won every round, but Arman [Tsarukyan] still calls for a rematch…

“He had many opportunities to come out as a substitute. I know that before UFC 302 he was offered to fight me, either way our rematch is inevitable, we’ll settle this soon.”

Tsarukyan went on to win five consecutive fights after the loss to Makhachev, before a Fight of the Year candidate against Mateusz Gamrot in 2022. He’s won four straight fights since a unanimous decision defeat to Gamrot in his first career UFC main event.

Makhachev has won 13 consecutive fights since a loss to Adriano Martins at UFC 192. He secured the UFC lightweight belt at UFC 280 before successful title defenses against Volkanovski.

If Makhachev is successful in his latest title defense, a clash with Tsarukyan is on the horizon. While there’s mutual respect between them, tensions are continuing to build ahead of a potential run-back.