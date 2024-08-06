Conor McGregor unloads on Donald Trump for saying Khabib Nurmagomedov is his favorite fighter

By Cole Shelton - August 5, 2024

Conor McGregor has taken aim at former United States President Donald Trump after he revealed Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite fighter.

Conor McGregor and Donald Trump

Trump has been an avid fan of MMA and the UFC for years and he usually attends a couple of events each year. On Monday, while doing Adin Ross’ live stream on Kick, Trump revealed Nurmagomedov is his favorite fighter of all time, which caught many by surprise.

“Well, I think Khabib. Khabib was 29-0, and then his father died and he stopped. I think he never lost a round. He fought many times, he never lost a round. I got to meet him at a fight, two fights ago, as I walked in with Dana… I met Khabib and he said ‘You are the man who could stop the war’ talking about the war in Ukraine and Russia,” Trump said about Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Following Donald Trump’s comments, Conor McGregor took to social media and blasted the former President. McGregor believes Trump saying Nurmagomedov is his favorite fighter will cost him the election.

“Campaign ending decision. A smelly fat mountain monkey from the inbred mountains of Dagestan is your favorite UFC (AMERICAN COMPANY) fighter? Wow. Abysmal,” McGregor wrote… “I was actually wrong. Couple hundred million he is worth. Not multi B. I would have thought USA ONLY would be the mentality here and what I would want to see out of my president, personally. To pick a retired inbred fighter from Dagestan Russia who has 3 main events only to his name is astounding. Over all the American fighters that have backed him. It’s a shocking decision. He was caught on the spot. That won’t go unnoticed on the roster. This presidential race is very tight right now. More so now.”

Conor McGregor didn’t stop there as he continued to take aim at Donald Trump and Khabib Nurmagomedov for his comments.

“trumps favorite fighter. here he is in a tiny tub with his fellow inbred pals in dagestan. Can you spot him? Where’s Khabib? Find Khabib,” Conor McGregor added.

It’s clear that Conor McGregor is not a fan of Donald Trump picking Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite fighter as the two were rivals.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor Donald Trump Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

