Sean Strickland reacts to Alex Pereira’s potential return to middleweight: “He looked like death…”

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland reacted to Alex Pereira’s recent tease that he might return to the division after watching UFC 305.

Strickland is the likely next title challenger for Dricus du Plessis after UFC 305 last weekend. Du Plessis overcame a back-and-forth first three rounds of the fight to submit Israel Adesanya by rear-naked choke to retain the belt.

Strickland, whose brief title reign ended against du Plessis at UFC 297, is on track for a rematch after a win at UFC 302. He defeated former title challenger Paulo Costa by split decision.

Another interesting element in the UFC middleweight division is Pereira, the UFC’s light heavyweight champion. Before moving full-time to light heavyweight, Pereira split two title fights against Adesanya and became the fastest in promotional history to earn multiple championships.

After watching du Plessis’s win at UFC 305, Pereira teased a possible return to middleweight in a social media post. But, Strickland feels the former middleweight titleholder is bluffing.