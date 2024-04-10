Dricus Du Plessis weighs in on Saturday’s UFC 300 main event: “I would smoke his ass”

Dricus Du Plessis is weighing in on Saturday’s UFC 300 main event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

The historic UFC 300 takes place this coming weekend, on Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA) going up against Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA).

Pereira, 36, last fought and defeated Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA) by TKO to secure the vacant light heavyweight title as his own last November at UFC 285.

Hill, 32, is sporting 4 wins in a row coming into Saturday’s battle, his most recent victory coming against Glover Teixeira (33-9 MMA) in January of 2023 at UFC 283.

Although current UFC middleweight champion, Dricus Du Plessis won’t be fighting at UFC 300, he spoke with ‘Shadow Banned’ and weighed in on the upcoming bout between ‘Poatan’ and ‘Sweet Dreams’ (h/t MMAMania):

“Okay, both of them don’t like me, I’ve realized, so I would love a double knockout. Oh, Pereira, obviously because I would smoke his ass … and I beat his boy Strickland. Alex is big, Alex hits hard, times have changed, man. That’s going to be a very interesting fight. I love the fight; I love the fight.”

Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) last fought and defeated former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA) this past January at UFC 297.

Pereira did indeed fight Sean Strickland in July of 2022 at UFC 276. The result was a KO victory for Pereira.

Do you agree with Dricus Du Plessis that the Pereira vs. Hill battle is going to be ‘very interesting’? Who are you picking to come out the victor?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!