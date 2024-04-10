Jailton Almeida receives a new opponent for UFC 302

By Susan Cox - April 10, 2024

Jailton Almeida has received a new opponent for UFC 302.

Jailton Almeida

UFC 302 will take place on Saturday, June 1st at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Jailton Almeida (20-3 MMA) was originally scheduled to face Alexander Volkov (37-10 MMA) in a heavyweight bout.

Volkov, 35, was removed from UFC 302 by the promotion and is now slated to fight fellow Russian Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) on Saturday June 22nd at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The new opponent for Almeida will now be Alexandr Romanov (17-2 MMA) according to ‘Ag.Fight’.

‘Malhadinho’ is looking to get back in the win column after being defeated by Curtis Blaydes (18-4 MMA) by KO this past March at UFC 299. That defeat snapped a 15-fight winning streak for Almeida.

‘King Kong’ most recently fought in the Octagon this past July where he defeated Blagoy Ivanov (19-7 MMA) by unanimous decision.

To date, the current UFC 302 line-up looks like this:

  • Jailton Almeida (20-3 MMA) vs. Alexandr Romanov (17-2 MMA) at heavyweight
  • Roman Dolidze (12-3 MMA) vs. Anthony Hernandez (12-2 MMA) at middleweight
  • Joselyne Edwards (13-5 MMA) vs. Ailin Perez (9-2 MMA) at bantamweight
  • Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-12 MMA) vs. Gillian Robertson (13-8 MMA) at strawweight
  • Mickey Gall (7-5 MMA) vs. Bassil Hafez (8-4 MMA) at welterweight
  • Grant Dawson (20-2 MMA) vs. Joe Solecki (13-4 MMA) at lightweight
  • Jake Matthews (19-7 MMA) vs. Phil Rowe (10-4 MMA) at welterweight

Are you looking forward to seeing Almeida face Romanov this coming June? Who are you predicting will come out the victor?

