Zhang Lipeng squares off with Maurice Abevi at ONE Fight Night 22

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2024

As the anticipation continues to build for ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video, fans have another exciting matchup to look forward to.

Zhang Lipeng

An intriguing lightweight MMA bout between Zhang Lipeng and Maurice Abevi has been added to the U.S. primetime event set to air live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 3.

Zhang has been making waves in ONE Championship since he arrived in 2021. He has won three of his last four outings. This includes a dominant victory over former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion Eduard Folayang.

His most recent triumph was a first-round stoppage victory over former World Title challenger Timofey Nastyukhin in October 2023.

On the other side of the ring stands Maurice Abevi, a blue-chip prospect from Switzerland who is eager to make his mark in ONE.

The 24-year-old burst onto the scene with an impressive record, winning his first six professional outings in the regional circuit.

Although he faced a setback in his ONE debut with a decision loss to Halil Amir in April 2023, Abevi bounced back in spectacular fashion five months later. There, he scored a first-round TKO win over Blake Cooper.

Pole position at stake in Zhang Lipeng vs. Maurice Abevi bout

The matchup between Zhang Lipeng and Maurice Abevi brings together contrasting styles and experiences, setting the stage for an explosive encounter.

Both men are hungry for success and understand the significance of this clash in their careers. A win here not only adds another victory to their records but also propels them closer to the elite ranks of the lightweight MMA division.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Liam Harrison

Muay Thai Legend Liam Harrison booked for ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 11, 2024
Hiroki Akimoto
ONE Championship

Hiroki Akimoto welcomes Wei Rui at ONE Fight Night 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2024

A highly touted promotional newcomer faces top-ranked bantamweight kickboxer Hiroki Akimoto in his first assignment under the ONE Championship banner.

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo fires shots at old foe Nicholas Meregali: "He's running"

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2024

For Tye Ruotolo, one name looms large in his mind as he plots his next move — Nicholas Meregali.

Kade Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo faces Blake Cooper in MMA debut at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2024

Kade Ruotolo is set to make his much-awaited MMA debut on June 7.

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci moves up in weight to rematch old tormentor Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 9, 2024

Mikey Musumeci is stepping out of his comfort zone.

Alexis Nicolas

Alexis Nicolas relives world title win at ONE Fight Night 21: “It’s a very good feeling”

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 9, 2024
Ben Tynan
ONE Championship

Ben Tynan, Ruotolo Twins Bag $50,000 bonuses at ONE Fight Night 21

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 8, 2024

Three athletes left the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with some bonuses thanks to their spectacular performances at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video last Friday, April 5.

Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex to put friendship with Denice Zamboanga aside for ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 6, 2024

It’s safe to assume that Stamp Fairtex faces a tough predicament in her next outing.

Rich Franklin
ONE Championship

Rich Franklin to appear at USA Muaythai Grand Nationals

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 5, 2024

The American martial arts community will witness a momentous occasion when Rich Franklin makes an appearance at the 2024 USA Muaythai Grand Nationals Tournament.

Smilla Sundell
ONE Championship

Smilla Sundell to battle Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 4, 2024

The main event of ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video promises an encounter like no other. In fact, two of Muay Thai’s biggest stars gear up to slug it out with 26 pounds at stake.