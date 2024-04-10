Zhang Lipeng squares off with Maurice Abevi at ONE Fight Night 22

As the anticipation continues to build for ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video, fans have another exciting matchup to look forward to.

An intriguing lightweight MMA bout between Zhang Lipeng and Maurice Abevi has been added to the U.S. primetime event set to air live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 3.

Zhang has been making waves in ONE Championship since he arrived in 2021. He has won three of his last four outings. This includes a dominant victory over former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion Eduard Folayang.

His most recent triumph was a first-round stoppage victory over former World Title challenger Timofey Nastyukhin in October 2023.

On the other side of the ring stands Maurice Abevi, a blue-chip prospect from Switzerland who is eager to make his mark in ONE.

The 24-year-old burst onto the scene with an impressive record, winning his first six professional outings in the regional circuit.

Although he faced a setback in his ONE debut with a decision loss to Halil Amir in April 2023, Abevi bounced back in spectacular fashion five months later. There, he scored a first-round TKO win over Blake Cooper.