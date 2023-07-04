Just Scrap Radio Ep. 129 with Dricus Du Plessis, Brandon Royval, Kamuela Kirk, and Shannon Ross

The 129th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 290 this Saturday.

We’re first joined by fifth-ranked UFC middleweight Dricus Du Plessis (2:00). Next, fourth-ranked UFC flyweight Brandon Royval (16:33) comes on. UFC lightweight Kamuela Kirk (32:32) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC flyweight, Shannon Ross (46:01).

Dricus Du Plessis opens up the show to preview his UFC 290 fight against Robert Whittaker. Dricus talks about going to Las Vegas early and whether or not he was surprised by getting the Whittaker fight as opposed to getting a title shot. He then talks about the matchup. He also talks about why he’s so confident he won’t just beat the Aussie but will finish him. Du Plessis then talks about fighting Israel Adesanya in Sydney, should he win.

Brandon Royval then comes on to discuss being the backup fighter for the UFC 290 co-main event between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja. Brandon talks about how he trains to be the backup fighter and how he sees the co-main event playing out. He also touches on Amir Albazi’s win and whether or not he thinks he is next in line for the title shot.

Kamuela Kirk joins the show to preview his UFC 290 fight against Esteban Ribovis. Kamuela talks about having to pull out of their fight in March and how disappointing that is. He then chats about moving up to lightweight at UFC 290 and what a win does for him.

Shannon Ross closes out the program to preview his UFC 290 scrap against Jesus Aguilar. Shannon talks about his disappointing UFC debut in Australia and getting the chance to fight on International Fight Week. He also talks about why he didn’t train with Volkanovski’s camp. He also touches on what a win does for him, and his goal of being on the Sydney card.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

