Dricus du Plessis says Sean Strickland is going to wait “quite a while” for UFC title fight: “The winner of Khamzat and Whittaker is gonna get the title shot”

Dricus du Plessis has said that Sean Strickland will need to wait before receiving another shot at the UFC middleweight title.

As we know, Sean Strickland shocked the world last year. He defeated Israel Adesanya to become the new UFC middleweight champion. Then, a couple of months later, he dropped the title to Dricus du Plessis. The South African star will defend the belt for the first time in a few weeks when he collides with Israel Adesanya.

The expectation, of course, is that it’ll be a pretty close fight. Strickland is of the belief that he should get a title shot at some point in the future but with Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev being rebooked, that seems to take priority.

In a recent interview, du Plessis gave his thoughts on the state of the title picture.