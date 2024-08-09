Dricus du Plessis says Sean Strickland is going to wait “quite a while” for UFC title fight: “The winner of Khamzat and Whittaker is gonna get the title shot”
Dricus du Plessis has said that Sean Strickland will need to wait before receiving another shot at the UFC middleweight title.
As we know, Sean Strickland shocked the world last year. He defeated Israel Adesanya to become the new UFC middleweight champion. Then, a couple of months later, he dropped the title to Dricus du Plessis. The South African star will defend the belt for the first time in a few weeks when he collides with Israel Adesanya.
The expectation, of course, is that it’ll be a pretty close fight. Strickland is of the belief that he should get a title shot at some point in the future but with Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev being rebooked, that seems to take priority.
In a recent interview, du Plessis gave his thoughts on the state of the title picture.
du Plessis sends a message to Strickland
“Whittaker does have the two wins,” Du Plessis told Shak MMA. “Strickland shouldn’t have been there in the first place, he got it by default and then proved that he deserved to be there. So that’s amazing. The winner of Khamzat and Whittaker is gonna get the title shot. That’s gonna happen. Strickland says he’s gonna wait until he gets a title shot. He’s gonna wait for quite a while, in my opinion.
“If Whittaker beats Khamzat, he’s 100 percent getting the title shot,” he continued. “The UFC’s been wanting to give Khamzat a title shot since his debut. Maybe if it’s a draw, Khamzat will still get the title shot. Let’s see if he makes it to the fight.”
Do you believe Sean Strickland will get a UFC title shot within the next twelve months? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
