Dricus du Plessis says Sean Strickland is going to wait “quite a while” for UFC title fight: “The winner of Khamzat and Whittaker is gonna get the title shot”

By Harry Kettle - August 9, 2024

Dricus du Plessis has said that Sean Strickland will need to wait before receiving another shot at the UFC middleweight title.

Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland UFC 297

As we know, Sean Strickland shocked the world last year. He defeated Israel Adesanya to become the new UFC middleweight champion. Then, a couple of months later, he dropped the title to Dricus du Plessis. The South African star will defend the belt for the first time in a few weeks when he collides with Israel Adesanya.

RELATED: UFC champion Dricus du Plessis shares his prediction for potential Robert Whittaker vs. Sean Strickland fight

The expectation, of course, is that it’ll be a pretty close fight. Strickland is of the belief that he should get a title shot at some point in the future but with Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev being rebooked, that seems to take priority.

In a recent interview, du Plessis gave his thoughts on the state of the title picture.

du Plessis sends a message to Strickland

“Whittaker does have the two wins,” Du Plessis told Shak MMA. “Strickland shouldn’t have been there in the first place, he got it by default and then proved that he deserved to be there. So that’s amazing. The winner of Khamzat and Whittaker is gonna get the title shot. That’s gonna happen. Strickland says he’s gonna wait until he gets a title shot. He’s gonna wait for quite a while, in my opinion.

“If Whittaker beats Khamzat, he’s 100 percent getting the title shot,” he continued. “The UFC’s been wanting to give Khamzat a title shot since his debut. Maybe if it’s a draw, Khamzat will still get the title shot. Let’s see if he makes it to the fight.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you believe Sean Strickland will get a UFC title shot within the next twelve months? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Marcin Tybura vs Serghei Spivac

UFC Vegas 95: ‘Tybura vs. Spivac 2’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Amit Elor
UFC

Daniel Cormier praises 2024 Olympic gold medalist as a potential "blue-chip MMA star"

Curtis Calhoun - August 8, 2024

Daniel Cormier wants to see a 2024 Olympic gold medalist eventually make the full-time transition from the wrestling mats to the cage.

Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo
Conor McGregor

Chad Mendes details why he lists Jose Aldo as his toughest UFC opponent over Conor McGregor

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2024

Chad Mendes says Jose Aldo, not Conor McGregor, was the toughest opponent he’s ever fought in the UFC.

Daniel Cormier, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier shoots down an interim LW title fight amidst Islam Makhachev's hiatus: "Speaking titles into existence?"

Curtis Calhoun - August 8, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier scoffed at Arman Tsarukyan’s idea for an interim title fight as Islam Makhachev recovers from injury.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya apologizes to controversial Olympian Imane Khelif over recent transgender allegations: "My bad!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 8, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has apologized to controversial Olympian Imane Khelif after labeling her as a biological man.

Ilia Topuria, Aleksandre Topuria

Ilia Topuria's brother Aleksandre announces UFC signing: "Joining the major league!"

Josh Evanoff - August 8, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dricus Du Plessis warns Islam Makhachev of pursuing middleweight title: "He's dreaming real big"

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis has warned Islam Makhachev of pursuing the middleweight title.

Chael Sonnen, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Chael Sonnen argues that Sean O'Malley is the biggest star in MMA: "He's the guy around here"

Josh Evanoff - August 8, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes current UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is the biggest star in MMA.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis blames Israel Adesanya for UFC 305 fight having any racial overtones: "The words that he screamed..."

Curtis Calhoun - August 8, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis acknowledges his upcoming fight with Israel Adesanya might have racial overtones, but not because of anything he did or said.

Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall gives Alex Pereira an ultimatum for potential heavyweight fight: "See him there"

Curtis Calhoun - August 8, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall has a message for Alex Pereira if the light heavyweight champ decides to move up.